Ultimate 2-Month Obstacle Course Race Training Plan

Forget 5Ks,10Ks, half-marathons, or even triathlons. Obstacle course races are unique in that you won’t know quite what lies ahead of you until you’re at the starting line. Most race directors pride themselves on surprising participants with challenges that will push competitors in both body and spirit, from barbed-wire crawls to ice-cold water crossings. But there are usually a few commonalities: Most contain a combination of running over rugged terrain plus obstacles that rely heavily on functional fitness, from wall and rope climbs to heavy carries and monkey bars.

Joe DiStefano, C.S.C.S., director of sports for Spartan Race, has put together a two-month training plan to help you push to the finish line feeling exhilarated. “The difference between randomized workouts and actual training for an event like a Spartan Race is focusing on a strategic mental and physical outcome that will be put to the test,” he notes. “Following this program is the real deal!”

How it works:

Each week of training has a run day, a strength day, a stamina/interval day, and an endurance day. You choose which days you train and which days you don’t, but stick to this order of workouts throughout the week and get all four in between Monday and Sunday. You’ll find intensities listed within many of the workouts. Use your rate of perceived exertion on a scale of 1–10, with 10 being a 100% or maximal effort, says DiStefano.

