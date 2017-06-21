The Ultimate Dynamic Warmup Routine

A proper warmup is an essential part of any workout, so it's time to shape up if you've been lacking in that department. And if you're the type who warms up religiously, try incorporating this total-body warmup into your routine to keep it fresh.

This warmup routine was originally designed for the M&F Hers 8-Week Summer Body Challenge, but it gets the blood flowing and would be a great routine to do before any workout.

Directions

Do one set of each of the following exercises to increase blood flow and loosen up your muscles and joints. It should take 8-10 minutes.



The warmup

Exercise 1:

Jumping jacks (20 reps)

Exercise 2:

Bodyweight squat (15 reps)



Exercise 3:

Lateral band walk (15 reps)

How to do it: Place a mini-band around your lower legs. Step side-to-side, alternating legs.

Exercise 4:

Front warrior pose (15 reps)

How to do it: Stand with feet hip-distance apart, arms at sides. Step right leg back, turning right foot out about 45°; keep left foot facing forward; heel of left foot should bisect arch of right. Squaring hip, bend left knee about 90°; reach strongly through arms, lifting through chest. Gently tilt head back, gazing up. Hold here for 30 seconds; switch sides.

Exercise 5:

Shoulder dislocation (10 reps)

How to do it: Hold band in front of thighs, palms facing body, and hands wider than shoulder-distance. Lift band overhead and behind you, pulling it apart as needed. Return to start and repeat.

Exercise 6:

Band pull-apart (10 reps)

How to do it: Hold band in front of chest, arms extended and hands shoulder-distance or slightly wider. Slowly pull band apart while squeezing shoulder blades together.

Exercise 7:

Hindu pushup (10 reps)

How to do it: From full pushup position, lift hips, forming an inverted V. Bend elbows, lowering chest; arch your back and lift chest. Reverse to start and repeat.

Exercise 8:

Cat/cow (10 reps)

How to do it: From all fours, arch your spine, lifting your head as you inhale; round back and lower head as you exhale.

Exercise 9:

Fire hydrant (10 reps)

How to do it: From all fours, lift left knee out to side in line with hip. Repeat for reps; switch sides.

Exercise 10:

Hip circle (10 reps in each direction)

How to do it: Lie face-up on floor, legs extended and feet together. Keeping feet together, lift legs and circle.

Exercise 11:

Bird dog (5 reps)

How to do it: From all fours, lift right leg and left arm. Bring arm and leg together to meet under torso; straighten and repeat. Switch sides.

Exercise 12:

Glute bridge (20 reps)

How to do it: Lie face-up, feet flat, knees bent, palms down. Lift hips, squeezing glutes at top of the movement. Lower and repeat.

Exercise 13:

Clamshell (20 reps)

How to do it: Lie on right side, knees bent and legs stacked. Lift left leg, keeping both knees bent and feet together. Repeat for reps; switch sides.

Exercise 14:

Cossack squat (10 reps)