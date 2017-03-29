The Ultimate Fat-Burning Glider Workout

Jay Sullivan

Did winter leave extra padding around your abs, hips, and thighs? It’s time to set that fat on fire with the incredibly handy gliding discs in your workout toolbox. New York Sports Clubs trainer Morgan Anderson has programmed this deceptively intense workout with gliders in order to decrease stability overall and up your burn—big time. Pace yourself: Even the first move starts out with two sets of 50 reps, and that’s just the gliding discs warmup. For this reason you’ll keep the weight lighter than usual and the pace brisk. You’re about to find out what a range of new stimulus you can create by adding one simple, portable exercise tool that glides across the floor.

OUR MODEL: Rebecca Kennedy, Nike Master Trainer, New York, NY

