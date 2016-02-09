WWE Diva Charlotte's Kettlebell Workout

What can kettlebells do for your body? Pretty much everything. “Kettlebells are adaptable for a variety of exercises and because of their unique design, they can be used for strength, endurance, and core conditioning,” explains Gino Caccavale, Hers technical adviser, who put together this routine. “The swing and torque of the kettlebell engages the core on every movement, targeting balance and stability.” WWE Diva Charlotte demonstrates how to use the all-in-one training tool to shape sleek, toned muscles, cut fat, and build the strength she needs to dominate inside the ring and look great outside of it.

Meet WWE Divas Champion Charlotte.

This workout was shot on location at BFX Studio (BFXStudio.com) in New York, NY.