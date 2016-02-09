Workouts

WWE Diva Charlotte's Kettlebell Workout

Sculpt a strong, powerful physique like our January cover model WWE's Charlotte with a versatile kettlebell routine.

by
The Workout

What can kettlebells do for your body? Pretty much everything. “Kettlebells are adaptable for a variety of exercises and because of their unique design, they can be used for strength, endurance, and core conditioning,” explains Gino Caccavale, Hers technical adviser, who put together this routine. “The swing and torque of the kettlebell engages the core on every movement, targeting balance and stability.” WWE Diva Charlotte demonstrates how to use the all-in-one training tool to shape sleek, toned muscles, cut fat, and build the strength she needs to dominate inside the ring and look great outside of it. 

Meet WWE Divas Champion Charlotte.

This workout was shot on location at BFX Studio (BFXStudio.com) in New York, NY.

Pop & Drop Hip Thrust

Works: Chest, Hips, Abs

  1. Begin in top of pushup position with hands on top of kettlebells, palms facing each other and legs extended behind you, abs tight.
  2. Perform a deep pushup, then jump feet forward, landing between kettlebells .
  3. Immediately thrust hips back and extend legs to return to pushup position.
  4. Do 2 sets of 20 reps. 
Swinging Sidestep

Works: Core, Hips

  1. Stand holding kettlebell by the handle in front of body, feet slightly wider than shoulder width. Bend knees slightly and hinge forward from hips.
  2. Swing kettlebell to chin height, bringing left foot beside right foot.
  3. Step back left foot to start while lowering weight, keeping elbows soft. Repeat on opposite side, stepping right foot to meet left as your swing the bell.
  4. Do 2 sets of 10-12 reps per side. 
Threaded Lunge Lantern Pull

Works: Shoulders, Core, Legs

  1. Stand holding kettlebell in left hand with arm extended and palm inward. Lunge back with left leg, bending knees 90 degrees.
  2. Pass the ball under your right hamstring, grasping it with your right hand.
  3. Stand back up and pull kettlebell up with right hand to shoulder height, as if holding a lantern, elbow in line with shoulder and feet together. 
  4. Repeat on opposite side. 
  5. Do 2 sets of 12-15 pulls per arm. 
Tree Chop

Works: Shoulders, Core, Legs

  1. Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-distance apart holding kettlebell outside right hip. 
  2. Using core, swing kettlebell up and across the body, pivoting on right foot. When kettlebell is parallel to floor on left side of body, lower it back to right hip. Allow the momentum of the kettlebell swing to drive the movement. 
  3. Do 2 sets of 20 reps per side. 

Watch Charlotte demonstrate the kettlebell tree chop exercise.

Cross Hip Row

WORKS: BACK, CORE

  1. Place kettlebell on floor between arches of feet with legs slightly wider than hip width. Bend forward from waist and grab the kettlebell with your left hand, placing right hand above right knee.
  2. Row kettlebell up to left side, elbow passing hip and keeping weight close to body.
  3. Lower weight back to floor and repeat. Do 10–12 reps, then switch sides and repeat, lifting weight with right hand.
  4. Do 2 sets total per side. 
Figure-four Biceps Curl

WORKS: BICEPS, CORE, GLUTES, LEGS

  1. Stand with feet wider than shoulder width, holding handle of kettlebell in right hand in front of left shoulder and supporting kettlebell in left hand.
  2. Bending knees, swing weight to outside of and behind right leg. Reach down to grasp handle with left hand.
  3. Explosively hoist kettlebell upward across body, curling it with left hand to right shoulder and hold. Repeat movement, swinging weight to outside of and behind left leg and catching it with your right hand.
  4. Do 2 sets of 8 per side with heavy weight. 
Squat to Balance Extension

WORKS: TRICEPS, GLUTES, LEGS 

  1. Stand with feet slightly wider than hip width, holding weight bell-side up at chest height. Squat down, bending knees deeply and bringing elbows just inside knees.
  2. Stand up, lifting left thigh parallel to floor; at the same time, extend arms up, holding handle sides.
  3. Lower weight behind head, keeping elbows close to body and balancing on right leg. Straighten arms.
  4. Lower leg to floor and back to squat position.
  5. Do 2 sets of 16 reps. 
Gladiator Hold

WORKS: SHOULDERS, CORE, HIPS, GLUTES 

  1. Begin in side plank, right palm on floor in line with shoulder. Hold kettlebell in “rack” position in left hand; cross left leg over right knee.
  2. Straighten left arm until it’s aligned with right. Hold 5 seconds, engaging core, then lower left elbow to start.
  3. Do 2 sets of 10 controlled, slow repetitions per side. 
Double Bell Getup

WORKS: SHOULDERS, CORE

  1. Lie faceup on floor with a kettlebell in each hand, arms extended over shoulders. Keep legs open into a wide “V” on the floor.
  2. Using core strength, exhale and draw upper body off floor until you’re sitting up fully, keeping arms extended and legs on floor.
  3. Slowly lower back to floor, keeping arms extended.
  4. Do 2 sets of 12 slow repetitions. 

