Slide On Spring’s Hottest Leggings

These leggings will have you looking and feeling good during your workouts.

Women Gym Class
Nothing says “I’m ready for spring” like bright, colorful workout clothes with fun patterns and mesh detailing. We’re digging the season’s hottest spring leggings for training—that also looking good while lounging or going out on the town. From pretty pastels to Middle Eastern prints, to sexy sheer panels and tie-dye, these spring tights are sure to suit even the pickiest fitness enthusiast’s fashion preferences. Check out the hottest spring leggings from TLF Apparel, Puma, Nike, Under Armour, and more.

1. Under Armour UA HeatGear Color Blocked Leggings

Black And Pink Under Armour Leggings
These Under Armour capri leggings hit above the ankle and provide a compression fit that allows you to train hard. The Super-light UA HeatGear® fabric provides support while the high-tech fabric wicks sweat and keeps you cool and dry. Available in five other color combinations.

$49.99; Available at UnderArmour.com

2. TLF Apparel Margoux Legging in Blush Rebus

TLF Blush Leggings
These soft pink leggings say “sweet and strong” while you’re cranking out reps and sets at the gym. TLF Apparel’s high-quality Infi-Dry™ fabric will keep you dry, and the anti-bacterial technology fabric helps you smell fresh after you’re done sweating buckets. We love the mesh paneling and flattering high waist.

$88; TLFApparel.com

3. Iron Lily Awaken Leggings

Iron Lily Leggings
These Iron Lily army green leggings allow you to showcase your strong and sexy side. They provide compression to help muscles recover from a tough workout, look slimming, and have anti-chafing features.

$125; IronLily.com

4. Body by Brazil Hipkini Lacy Leopard Legging

Body By Brazil Leggings
These leggings will show off all the hard work you’ve been doing on leg day. The leopard print lace is a unique, sexy take on the mesh paneling trend that’s been around for a few years. They’ll perform well during your workout, but you might want to take them for a spin on Friday night instead.

$88; www.bodybybrazil.com

5. Reflex Andrea Legging

Reflex Leggings
Pair these leggings with the Reflex black and yellow bra we featured in our spring’s sexiest sports bra slideshow and you’ll be humming Wiz Khalifa’s song while you train. These leggings are some of the latest in Beyonce’s former stylist Ty Hunter’s collection for Reflex.

$55; Six02.com

6. Liquido Magic Sequin Legging

Liquido Leggings
These gold- and pastel-hued, patterned Liquido leggings may lead to yoga classmates begging to know where you got them. The soft, custom Poly-Lycra blend fabric combines exceptional performance with a flattering fit, and we think these pants would also look great with a crop top or off-the-shoulder solid shirt for a date night.

$84; LiquidoActive.com

7. Puma Swan Feathers Tight

Puma Leggings
These funky tights are part of Puma’s ballet-inspired line. Channel your inner (black?) swan with these tights that feature a swan feather print. All of your buddies at the barre will be jealous. The Dry CELL Technology will help keep you dry and cool.

$49.99; Six02.com

8. Nike Power Legendary Training Tights

Nike Leggings
These training tights make us feel like we’ve rocketed into the sky and beyond with their explosive pattern. Besides looking good while we’re running, they feature Dri-FIT Technology to keep you dry and comfortable while you’re crushing your workout.

$130; Nike.com

9. Adidas Ultimate Three-quarter Tights

Adidas Legging
We love these Adidas three-quarter-length tights that feature soft, stretchy fabric made from recycled polyester and elastane that moves with every deep squat and jump you do. Mesh panels keep you feeling cool during warm spring outdoor workouts.

$70; Adidas.com

10. Nike Power Epic Lux Training Tights

Nike Leggings
These statement spring leggings feature Nike Power’s signature fabric that provides compression and support while their proprietary Dri-FIT technology keeps you dry when your workout heats up. These Nike running tights also feature reflective elements to help you be seen, even in low-visibility running environments.

$135; Nike.com

