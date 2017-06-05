3 Canned Fish That Are Great for You

We know you dig sardines, that canned fish staple. Sadly, though, it turns out that most reliable seafood-watch groups strongly advise against buying them. They’re overfished, which is threatening not only sardine populations but also Mediterranean food chains. (Low stocks have even forced Pacific sardine fisheries to close temporarily in the past.) Here, a few terrific eat-anytime alternatives.

Matiz Gallego Pulpo (Octopus) In Olive Oil

This octopus has a firm texture and very mild flavor. It’s an excellent source of both lean protein and B12, which is essential for metabolism health. To prep, drain well, quickly sauté with a little extra-virgin olive oil and smoked paprika, and spear with toothpicks.

(4.2-oz can, $11, spanishtable.com)

Redhead Wild Sockeye Salmon from Alaska

Wild Alaskan salmon is both your tastiest and most sustainable option, and Redhead’s is processed just hours after being caught. Sockeye also has more vitamin D than any other fish with flavor.

(12 pack, $65, purealaskasalmon.com)

Jose Gourmet Chub Mackerel Filets in Olive Oil

Mackerel, with its high levels of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D, is in the same family as tuna, but these rich, sweet fillets have none of the chalkiness of most canned tuna. Pile them on bread with a squeeze of lemon and some sea salt.

(For more info, wixtermarket.com)