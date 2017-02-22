7 Foods That Make You Fart

For those of you unfamiliar with this one, you’ll probably find it at the beginning of the ingredient label on your protein and energy bars, or other food items branded as “high-fiber” or “gluten-free,” like breakfast cereals and breads. Chicory root, also listed as “inulin” on ingredient labels, is popular among food and nutritional supplement manufacturers thanks to its ability to successfully mix with many other ingredients and its versatility in boosting fiber content of a wide variety of products. Chicory root is a prebiotic fiber, meaning it feeds the good bacteria inhabiting your gut, also known as probiotics. Essentially, it goes undigested until it reaches the colon, where it’s fermented by bacteria. The more fermenting the bacteria are doing, the more gas that’s being produced as a byproduct, resulting in uncomfortable symptoms like flatulence and bloating. When it comes to chicory root, it appears people either tolerate it quite well, or not at all. If you’re experiencing gas every time you eat a particular high-fiber packaged product, you may want to check the ingredient label, because chicory root or inulin may be lurking inside.
