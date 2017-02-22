7 Foods That Make You Fart

Gas causes that uncomfortable feeling we’ve all experienced at some point or another, some of us more often than others. What is gas? Gas is usually a by-product of your body breaking down food. Once that gas is trapped in your digestive tract, there are only two places it can be released from. If you’re lucky, the gas is released from the body via the mouth in the form of a burp, which you can politely excuse yourself from. On the other hand, more complex gas may fight its way out the other end, leaving you and those around you in a smelly situation. If you suffer from frequent gas and its lovely symptoms, fear not. We’ve got you covered with our list of top seven foods that make you fart, which you should probably avoid consuming before going out in public.

