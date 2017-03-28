7 Signs That You’re Eating Too Much Protein

Shutterstock
“High-protein diets have the potential to increase the risk of calcium stone-formation in the urinary tract,” say researchers. Simply put, dehydration and excess urinary calcium can lead to kidney stones, says DeFigio.
Pro tip: In order to maintain an acid-base balance and prevent stone formation, scientists say that people on a high-protein diet should consider consuming “alkali buffers” such as fruits and vegetables high in potassium, adding that glutamine or sodium bicarbonate supplements can also help to restore acid-base balance in the body.
SEE ALSO: 6 Get-Lean Mistakes You’re Making
The Risks of Eating Too Much Protein
Side effects from excess protein intake are pretty rare in healthy individuals, says DeFigio. Unless you have a kidney or liver problem, you’d have to eat a lot of protein for a long time to create a serious problem. He estimates that it would take months of excess protein consumption for symptoms to appear. “Most likely the biggest risk of eating too much protein is eating too much of the bad stuff that often comes along with protein foods,” he says. “Sodium, nitrites, hormones, and preservatives are common in processed meats. Lots of canned tuna can mean lots of mercury and PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls, chemicals that were banned in the '70s but still turn up in seafood). Eating a large percentage of your calories from animal protein may mean that you’re under-eating plant calories, and that spells trouble for your long-term health,” DeFigio says.