7 Signs You’re Eating Too Much Salt

There are also less obvious problems that arise when you overconsume salt. “The most common short-term side effect of consuming too much salt is that the kidneys are unable to keep up with the excretion of the sodium,” explains Murad. “As sodium builds up, water is retained to dilute the sodium within the body. This increases the fluid around cells as well as the volume of blood. Increased blood volume means that your heart has to work harder to pump the blood and puts more pressure on the blood vessels.”

“Over time, the heart and blood vessels work much harder which can lead to damage to the heart, blood vessels, and kidneys. This damage can lead to high blood pressure, heart attack, and stroke,” says Murad.

Current guidelines for salt state that adults consume no more than 2,400 milligrams per day. That’s about six grams or one teaspoon of table salt. Keep in mind, however, that most of the salt we consume is hidden in processed foods. “The easiest way to cut back on sodium is to eat more fresh foods," says Murad.