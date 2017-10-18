11 Most Effective Foods for Clean Bulking

Fancy/Veer/Corbis / Getty

In addition to being packed with heart-healthy fats, extra-virgin olive oil is loaded with polyphenols. Polyphenols are a power class of antioxidants that will help keep the oxidative stress created by your intense training sessions in check so you can continue to grow and train at your max. If your olive oil has a peppery taste, then you know it is full of polyphenols.