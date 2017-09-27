Gain Mass

The 5 Tastiest, Most Protein-packed Yogurts of 2017

Which type of protein-packed yogurt is tastiest and the most muscle-friendly?

1 Food, 5 Options

Whether you need a post-workout snack or something to tide you over until dinner, look no further than yogurt. “It’s a great source of calcium, vitamin D, and protein," says Jennifer Agustines, R.D., a dietitian in Tampa, FL. "And you get the added benefit of the cultures, which are good for your gut microbiome.”

For the most protein, go with a Greek or Icelandic yogurt, Agustines says. Also, look for full-fat yogurt—that is, yogurt made with whole milk, rather than skim or 2%. (The fat stabilizes the sugar, so your insulin doesn't spike all at once.) Finally, for the healthiest option, buy plain Greek yogurt and add your own fruit, honey, or protein powder.

As for which yogurt rules, taste-wise, we asked staffers to sample five yogurts and rate them from 1 (disgusting) to 5 (delicious). We got Agustines’ thoughts, too.

1. Yo Crunch Vanilla With M&M’s

M&F Tastes Rating: 3.38

Predictably, tasters enjoyed this yogurt/candy hybrid. Also predictably: It’s not good for you. “You might as well just eat a bowl of ice cream,” said Agustines, citing its high sugar content and additives.

2. Siggi’s Plain

M&F Tastes Rating: 2.63

The Penn State football uniform of yogurts held its own with reviewers. “That’s doable,” noted copy editor Jeff Tomko. It got raves from the dietitian, too. “If it were full fat,” said Agustines, “it would be the perfect yogurt.”

3. Powerful Yogurt Coconut + Quinoa

M&F Tastes Rating: 1.75 

This one garnered some powerfully negative reactions. “Gross,” said deputy editor Zack Zeigler. The dietitian didn't like its sugar (18g) and artificial sweetener. One positive: 21g of protein.

4. So Delicious Strawberry Banana

M&F Tastes Rating: 3.0

Staffers found it a bit runny but generally liked this yogurt made with coconut milk. The dietitian approved, as well: “It’s good for someone with dairy intolerance.”

5. Chobani Blueberry

M&F Tastes Rating: 3.0

This Greek yogurt earned top marks from staffers. “Great flavor,” said senior designer Miguel Paredes. But the dietitian was less impressed: “That one has quite a bit of sugar (15g).”

