6 Tricks to Cure Your Protein Farts

Farting, cutting the cheese, gas, wind, or, to be technical, flatulence—you get the idea. We all do it, but it’s an embarrassing topic to openly talk about. And talk about awkward when it happens mid-workout—there’s no doubt that the guy next to you will smell that silent but deadly killer. Not only can too much gas cause uncomfortable situations, but it will also leave your stomach in a knot—not a muscular one.

It’s estimated that the average person passes gas about 14 times a day. If you’re cutting the cheese way more than that, then take a look at your protein intake. Depending on the source, protein can be harder on your body to digest. It may be the reason why people are giving you a weird look at the gym.