How Can You Keep Strength and Mass on a Low-Calorie Diet?

There’s no denying it. The best way to get shredded and stay big is to track your proteins, carbs, and fats.

Dustin Snipes

What’s the best way to maintain strength and muscle mass on a low-calorie diet? Bruce B. Clarksville, TN

Bump up your protein to boost fat loss and preserve your lean-muscle mass on a low-calorie diet. A good rule of thumb while dieting is to consume a gram of protein per pound of bodyweight per day. Also, consider supplementing with branched-chain amino acids (valine, leucine, and isoleucine) to promote protein synthesis and suppress muscle breakdown after exercise.

Lisa Davis, Ph.D., is the chief nutrition officer at Terra’s Kitchen.

