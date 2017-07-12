How Can You Keep Strength and Mass on a Low-Calorie Diet?

What’s the best way to maintain strength and muscle mass on a low-calorie diet? —Bruce B. Clarksville, TN

Bump up your protein to boost fat loss and preserve your lean-muscle mass on a low-calorie diet. A good rule of thumb while dieting is to consume a gram of protein per pound of bodyweight per day. Also, consider supplementing with branched-chain amino acids (valine, leucine, and isoleucine) to promote protein synthesis and suppress muscle breakdown after exercise.

Lisa Davis, Ph.D., is the chief nutrition officer at Terra’s Kitchen.