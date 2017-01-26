1 Food, 5 Ways to Eat Cauliflower

1. SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN:

Rice florets of 1 head of cauliflower in two batches, by roughly chopping and adding to a food processor. Warm 2 tbsp coconut oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add 2 boneless, skinless, thinly sliced chicken breasts, 1 red bell pepper, and 1 chopped onion. Cook 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally until vegetables soften and chicken browns, then transfer to plate. Add 1 tbsp oil to skillet over medium heat. Toss in cauliflower and cook 4 minutes, stirring occasionally until cauliflower begins to soften. Add orange zest and juice from 1 orange, 3 tbsp soy sauce, and 1 tbsp honey. Toss well and top with chicken-pepper mixture. Serve immediately.

2. MUSHROOM RISOTTO:

Rice 1 small head of cauliflower in two batches. Heat 2 tbsp olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add 1 chopped red onion, 10 oz can of mushrooms, 4 minced garlic cloves, salt, and pepper. Cook 4–5 minutes until vegetables begin to brown. Transfer to a plate. Cook cauliflower over medium heat 4–5 minutes or until it softens. Stir in 1⁄4 cup mascarpone cheese and 1⁄4 cup parmesan cheese. Top with mushroom mixture, sprinkle with 1⁄4 cup parmesan cheese, and serve.

3. COCONUT CASHEW FRIED RICE WITH POMEGRANATE :

Rice 1 small head of cauliflower in two batches. Warm 3 tbsp coconut oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add 4 minced garlic cloves and cook 1 minute, stirring often until it becomes fragrant. Add cauliflower, 1⁄2 cup cashews, 1 tbsp curry powder, and cook 4–5 minutes until cauliflower starts to soften. Stir in 3 tbsp soy sauce. Sprinkle with 1⁄2 cup shredded, unsweetened coconut, 1⁄2 cup basil, and 1 cup pomegranate seeds, and serve.

4. KIMCHI FRIED RICE :

Rice 1 small head of cauliflower in two batches. Warm 3 tbsp sesame oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add 6 sliced scallions and 1⁄2 cup kimchi; cook 1–2 minutes, stirring often. cauliflower and stir, cooking 4–5 minutes until cauliflower softens. Stir in 1 cup each of frozen peas and corn and 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar. Top with another 1⁄2 cup of kimchi.

5. RICE AND BEANS :

Rice 1 small head of cauliflower in two batches. Warm 3 tbsp olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add 1 chopped yellow onion, 1⁄2 cup cilantro, 2 tsp chili powder, 1⁄2 tsp cumin, salt, and freshly ground pepper, cooking 4–5 minutes until onion starts to brown. Stir in cauliflower and cook 4–5 minutes, until it’s softened. Top with 15 oz can of kidney beans (drained and rinsed), then serve.

Chew on This: Cauliflower is high in essential nutrients like vitamin K, which aids in bone health.