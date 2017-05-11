Healthy Recipes

15-Minute Tex-Mex Chicken Salad

Five main ingredients and 15 minutes are all you'll need to prepare a satiating, muscle-friendly meal.

by MS, RD
Tex-Mex Chicken Salad
Christopher Testani
Calories 536
Protein 36g
Fat 23g
Carbs 52g
Christopher Testani

Eating healthy fare doesn’t require an all-night cookathon that leaves every pot and pan in your home stacked ceiling-high in the sink. Leave those endeavors to Gordon Ramsay. But we’re not saying you should toss all ambition aside for a frozen pizza, either. (Put the DiGiorno down now!)

Tex-Mex Chicken Taco Salad Servings: 4
Cook time: 15
You'll need
  • 4 corn tortillas
  • 2 cups frozen corn
  • 8 cups bagged fresh spinach
  • 2 cups sliced rotisserie chicken
  • 1 (14 oz) can black beans, drained
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 avocado, sliced
  • 1 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 1/2 cup light sour cream
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 1/2 tsp chipotle chili powder

The trick is to find the right balance. Like this salad, which contains these five main ingredients—corn tortillas, black beans, corn, chicken, and spinach—and can be ready in about 15 minutes. It will pack a punch on your palate but leave your waistline intact.

Directions 
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Place tortillas on a baking tin. When oven is hot, heat tortillas until crispy, 8 to 10 minutes. Prepare corn according to package directions.
2. Divide spinach, chicken, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, and cooked corn among serving plates. In a bowl, whisk together sour cream, olive oil, lime juice, chipotle chili powder, and a few pinches of salt.
3. Break tortillas into 1" pieces and sprinkle over salads. Drizzle sour cream dressing on top.
Topics:
Comments