15-Minute Tex-Mex Chicken Salad

Eating healthy fare doesn’t require an all-night cookathon that leaves every pot and pan in your home stacked ceiling-high in the sink. Leave those endeavors to Gordon Ramsay. But we’re not saying you should toss all ambition aside for a frozen pizza, either. (Put the DiGiorno down now!)

Tex-Mex Chicken Taco Salad Servings: 4

Cook time: 15 You'll need 4 corn tortillas

2 cups frozen corn

8 cups bagged fresh spinach

2 cups sliced rotisserie chicken

1 (14 oz) can black beans, drained

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1 avocado, sliced

1 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/2 cup light sour cream

2 tbsp olive oil

Juice of 1 lime

1/2 tsp chipotle chili powder

The trick is to find the right balance. Like this salad, which contains these five main ingredients—corn tortillas, black beans, corn, chicken, and spinach—and can be ready in about 15 minutes. It will pack a punch on your palate but leave your waistline intact.