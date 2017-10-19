3 Drool-worthy, Low-carb Pizza Recipes

GMVozd/Getty Images

In many cases, the foods you crave the most are the very ones that can trash your diet. Take pizza, for instance. It's beloved by pretty much everyone on the planet, primarily because it's freakin' delicious.

Unfortunately, it's also a high-carbohydrate food that can send blood-sugar levels soaring and soften your physique.

But you don't have to ditch the food for good. They key is to make creative substitutions using nutritious low-carb alternatives that slash starch but still provide all the classic flavors.

The following recipes transform pizza from a notoriously carb-heavy dish into a fat-burning fuel so you can indulge your cravings guilt-free—and without the side effect of developing a gut.