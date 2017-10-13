Healthy Recipes

The 3 Healthiest Quick Packaged Lunches and Dinners

Save time and stay on track with your diet with our fave quickie meals.

1. Campbell's Well Yes! Soup

Campbell's Soup
Courtesy Image

The Well Yes! soup line from Campbell’s gives you the sense and taste of hearty home-cooked soups at the convenience and price of a canned option. You’ll recognize every food listed on the soup’s ingredients list because it uses real, natural ingredients and no artificial flavors. 

$3, grocery stores nationwide

2. Caulipower Pizza

Caulipower
Courtesy Image

OMG, zesty! This insanely satisfying and delicious thin-crust pizza is made with heaps of cauliflower and delivers key nutrients like vitamin C, omega-3, and manganese to help prevent chronic disease—and it's gluten-free. 

$8, caulipower.net

3. Healthy Choice Power Bowls

Healthy Choice Power Bowl
Courtesy Image

These all-in-one meals are made with active people in mind. Each flavor combo mixes whole grains, veggies, and lean meats and provides at least 16g of protein and 6 to 8g of fiber, plus healthy carbs. 

$4, grocery stores nationwide

