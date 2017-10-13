The 3 Healthiest Quick Packaged Lunches and Dinners
Save time and stay on track with your diet with our fave quickie meals.
by Cat Perry & Kristin Mahoney
1 of 3
1. Campbell's Well Yes! Soup
Courtesy Image
The Well Yes! soup line from Campbell’s gives you the sense and taste of hearty home-cooked soups at the convenience and price of a canned option. You’ll recognize every food listed on the soup’s ingredients list because it uses real, natural ingredients and no artificial flavors.
$3, grocery stores nationwide
2 of 3
2. Caulipower Pizza
Courtesy Image
OMG, zesty! This insanely satisfying and delicious thin-crust pizza is made with heaps of cauliflower and delivers key nutrients like vitamin C, omega-3, and manganese to help prevent chronic disease—and it's gluten-free.