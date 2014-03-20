5 Convenient, Muscle-building Meals

Dean Mitchell/Getty Images

We’ve all been there: You come home from a stressful day at the office—followed by a grueling workout—with little energy or enthusiasm left to hover over the stove and cook up an elaborate meal. It can make it oh-so-tempting to place a call for gut-busting Chinese or pizza.

Thankfully, supermarkets are increasingly stocking their shelves with foods that make it a breeze to put healthy meals on the table quickly. Forget soggy frozen dinners; the following recipes use some of the best canned, jarred, and frozen foods—staples you’ll always want to have on hand when life presents you with a major time crunch.