Healthy Recipes

5 Nutritious Ways to Eat Your Leftovers

Use your holiday dinner leftovers as a springboard for your next healthy meal.

by MS, RD
Use it or Lose it

Unlike a call from the IRS or a Facebook bashing from your ex, an abundance of leftovers this month is a good problem to have. Your annual monumental holiday feast can produce a bounty of extra grub that can be turned into double-duty meals for days to come.

In fact, the tastiest and healthiest part of your meal can be the gastronomic after-party. Everything from turkey and ham to cranberry sauce can be transformed into dishes that are ready to help hone a fierce physique. But there are only so many turkey sandwiches anyone can stomach before being ready to fly the coop. That’s why it’s a good idea to have an arsenal of more creative go-to recipes that will help you empty the fridge in good style. Here’s how to reinvent holiday leftovers and put the best of the rest to perfect use.


1. Green Eggs & Ham Muffins

Brian Klutch

Listen To Dr. Seuss: These individual protein-rich egg-and-ham frittatas will help your pipes burst at the seams. Collards up the nutritional ante, but you can also use kale or spinach. The muffins are transportable, so they make a good post-holiday work lunch.

Serves: 4

Ingredients: 

  • 1 tbsp oil
  • 1⁄2 lb mushrooms, sliced
  • 2 shallots, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 4 cups chopped collard greens 
  • 8 large eggs 
  • 1/3 cup milk
  • 2/3 cup grated parmesan cheese 
  • 2 cups chopped ham
  • 1 tbsp fresh thyme
  • 1⁄4 tsp black pepper

Directions: 

1. Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms and shallots; heat 5 minutes. Place garlic and collards in skillet and heat until collards wilt.

2. Preheat oven to 400°F. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, and parmesan. Stir in collard mixture, ham, thyme, and pepper.

3. Divide egg mixture among 12 standard- size greased or paper-lined muffin cups and bake for 20 minutes or until eggs are set on top. Let cool before unmolding. Reheat in the microwave for 1 minute.

The Macros:

Calories: 388

Protein: 37g

Carbs: 10g

Fat: 22g 

2. Turkey Minestrone Soup

Brian Klutch

Sin Savior: After a day or two of gluttony, this soup offers a way to get back in the habit of clean eating. Don’t fear including dark turkey meat in the mix. It tends to have better flavor and only an extra gram or two of fat per ounce. Make this soup even better by garnishing with parsley and grated parmesan.

Serves 4:

Ingredients:  

  • 1 tbsp oil
  • 1  yellow onion, diced 
  • 2  cups baby carrots, chopped 
  • 2 medium potatoes, cubed
  • 1⁄2  tsp salt 
  • 1⁄2  lb green beans, cut into 
  • 1-inch pieces (about 2 cups) 
  • 3 garlic cloves, chopped 
  • 2 tbsp tomato paste
  • 2 tsp Italian seasoning 
  • 1⁄2 tsp black pepper
  • 1⁄4 tsp red-pepper flakes 
  • 1 (14 oz) can diced fire-roasted tomatoes
  • 3 1⁄2 cups chicken or turkey broth 
  • 3 cups chopped turkey meat, skin removed
  • 2 tbsp red-wine vinegar

Directions: 

1. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Place onion, carrots, potatoes, and salt in pan; heat 6 minutes. Add green beans and garlic; heat 1 minute. Add tomato paste, Italian seasoning, black pepper, and red pepper; heat 30 seconds.

2. Place tomatoes and broth in pan, bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer covered for 20 minutes or until potatoes are fork-tender. Add turkey and vinegar and heat through.

The Macros: 

Calories: 353

Protein: 40g

Carbs: 38g

Fat: 6g

3. Turkey Tacos with Cranberry Sauce

Brian Klutch

Gobble, Gobble: Take hold of these new-age tacos for a shot of immune-boosting vitamin A, courtesy of sweet potatoes, and a wallop of quality musclemaking protein from second helpings of turkey. The salsa is best made with whole-berry cranberry sauce for better texture.

Serves: 4

Ingredients: 

  • 1 cup cranberry sauce
  • 1⁄2 small white onion, finely chopped 
  • 1 tsp lemon zest
  • 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced 
  • 1⁄4 tsp salt, plus a couple pinches
  • 2 cups sliced turkey meat, skin removed
  • 11⁄2 cups sweet potato, mashed 
  • 1 tbsp fresh thyme
  • 8 corn tortillas, warmed
  • 1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

Directions: 

1. Mix together cranberry sauce, onion, lemon zest, lemon juice, jalapeño, and salt. 

2. Place turkey in a microwave-safe bowl, cover with a damp paper towel, and heat for 1 minute or until warmed. Place mashed sweet potato in a separate bowl, cover with another damp paper towel, and heat for 1 to 2 minutes or until warmed through. Stir in thyme and a couple of pinches of salt.

3. To assemble tacos, spread sweet potato on tortillas and top with turkey, cranberry salsa, and cheese.

Marcos: 

Calories: 407

Protein: 36g

Carbs: 57g

Fat: 4g 

 

4. Pumpkin-Pie Yogurt Breakfast Bowl

Brian Klutch

Sup-Pie & Demand: Naturally sweet smashed pumpkin breathes new life into protein-heavy Greek yogurt, while the crunchy topping offers some quality fats and carbs to kick-start your day. You can also try this mixture after a stiff workout to set the stage for better recovery and more growth.

Serves: 3

Ingredients: 

  • 2 cups plain Greek yogurt 
  • 3⁄4 cup pumpkin purée
  • 2 tbsp pure maple syrup 
  • 1 tsp pumpkin-pie spice 
  • 1 tsp pure vanilla extract 
  • 1 cup unsweetened muesli
  • 1/3 cup dried cranberries 
  • 1/3 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
  • 1/4 cup unsalted roasted pumpkin seeds

Directions: 

1. Stir together yogurt, pumpkin, maple syrup, pumpkin-pie spice, and vanilla. Chill until ready to use.
2. To serve, divide yogurt among bowls and top with muesli, cranberries, nuts, and pumpkin seeds.

The Macros: 

Calories: 419

Protein: 22g

Carbs: 57g

Fat: 15g 

5. Salmon, Pea, and Potato Patties

Brian Klutch

Uncanny: Binding together the omega-3 and protein-rich canned salmon with mashed potatoes as nutritious patties will take your mind off the thought of serving more leftovers.

Serves: 4

Ingredients: 

  • 1 cup mashed potatoes
  • 1⁄2 cup peas, thawed if frozen 
  • 3 (5 oz) cans salmon, drained
  • 1/3 cup flour
  • 1  large egg, beaten 
  • 2  tbsp chopped chives 
  • Juice of 1⁄2 lemon Salt
  • 2 tbsp coconut oil 
  • 1 cup plain yogurt
  • 1  tsp lemon zest 
  • 2  tsp curry powder 

Directions: 

1. In a large bowl, mix together potatoes, peas, salmon, flour, egg, chives, lemon juice, and a couple of pinches of salt. Form into 8 patties and chill for 30 minutes or more.

2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook patties for 3 minutes per side or until golden.

3. Whisk together yogurt, lemon zest, and curry powder. Serve patties topped with curry-yogurt sauce.

Macros

Calories: 279

Protein: 23g

Carbs: 24g

Fat: 10g

