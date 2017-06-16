5 Ways to Eat Beets

1. Raw

Grate them, slice them, or use a spiralizer and turn raw beets into beet “noodles.” Raw beets can be enjoyed on salads, mixed into pasta dishes, or solo. For a quick, easy salad, try tossing them with sliced cucumbers and feta cheese and topping with a little olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

2. Roast

Set oven to 400°F and line a baking pan with parchment paper. Cut the greens off the top of the beets, scrub the beets clean, and slice thin (either leave the skin on or peel prior to slicing). Lay beet slices on the baking pan and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper or a salt-free garlic-and-herb-blended seasoning. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes.

To start your day strong or power through an afternoon slump, place 1⁄2 cup coconut or almond milk; 1⁄2 cup water; 1⁄2 cup baby spinach or kale; 1⁄2 medium beet (raw or precooked), cut into small chunks; 1⁄2 cup blueberries; 1⁄4 frozen banana;1 tbsp chia seeds; and ice in a blender. Blend and drink.

4. Pesto

In a blender or food processor, place 1⁄2 tsp. oil, 1⁄4 cup pine nuts (or sunflower seeds for a new flavor profile), 1 small beet (raw or precooked), 1 garlic clove, 1⁄4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese, and 1 cup packed basil leaves. Blend and pour on top of fish, poultry, or whole-wheat pasta.

5. Pancakes

This will add color and more nutritional value to carby pancakes. In a blender, place 1⁄2 cup raw oats, 1 scoop protein powder, 1⁄2 medium raw beet (washed, peeled, and cut into small pieces) or 1 precooked beet, and 1 tbsp water and blend well. Add blended contents to a bowl. Mix in 1 egg, 1 tbsp chia seeds, 2 tbsp almond milk, a pinch of cinnamon, and 1⁄2 tsp vanilla extract. Mix well and pour onto greased pan. When the edges start to look dry, flip and cook another minute or two on the other side.

Chew on this Relax, man. Consuming one glass of beet juice has been shown to lower systolic blood pressure by 4-5 points.