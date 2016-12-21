5 Ways to Eat Lower Fat, Turkey Bacon

Chew on this! Turkey meat is a good source of all the B vitamins, including a high level of B3—aka niacin—which is important for synthesizing the starch stored in muscles and liver for energy.

1. PAN-FRY IT: UPGRADE YOUR VEG

Place 2 chopped slices of bacon in a small cold skillet. Cook three to four minutes over medium heat until bacon starts to crisp. Add 1 quart chopped brussels sprouts. Cook three to four minutes more, covered, over low heat until sprouts are cooked through. Drizzle with 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar and serve.

2. FLAVOR UP: SOUP’S ON

Place 2 chopped slices bacon in a large, cold saucepan. Place over medium heat and cook six to eight minutes until bacon starts to crisp. Stir in 1 chopped red bell pepper and cook two minutes. Add 1 (15-oz) can black beans and 1 (15-oz) can chicken broth. Simmer 10 to 12 minutes uncovered and serve.

3. WRAP IT: BACON-ASPARAGUS WRAPS

Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray. Cut 4 slices bacon in half. Wrap 2 asparagus spears in each half slice of bacon; place on sheet and repeat. Sprinkle with 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper. Bake 12 to 15 minutes until bacon is crisp.

4. SWEET TOOTH? CHOCOLATE BACON

Place 4 slices bacon in a large, cold skillet. Place over medium heat; cook six to eight minutes, turning once or twice until crisp. Drain on paper towels. Melt 1/2 cup chopped 70% dark chocolate in a small saucepan with 1 tbsp heavy cream over low heat. Dip bacon slices; let cool on wax paper.

5. ROAST IT: CHICKEN WITH KALE

Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat a small baking sheet with cooking spray. Arrange 2 handfuls of kale leaves in the center of sheet. Spread 1 tbsp Dijon mustard over the surface of 1 boneless, skinless chicken breast. Cut 1 bacon slice in half and layer it over top of chicken. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes on the center rack until bacon is crisp and chicken is cooked through.

Cook bacon in a cold skillet so the fat renders and it cooks evenly, meaning it won’t be burned on the edges and raw in the center.

TURKEY BACON

Calories: 107Total Fat: 8gSodium: 170mgProtein: 8g

BACON (CURED)

Calories: 151Total Fat: 12gSodium: 647mgProtein: 10g