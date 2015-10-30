6 Best Candy Swaps

Corbis

All someone has to say is chocolate and peanut butter and you're sold. It's by far the best combo ever, and you don't dare to look at the nutrition profile of a Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Soon enough one of those turns into five and you're macros for the day are destroyed. Two cups pack 210 calories, 13 grams of fat, and 21 grams of sugar. Need we say more?

The Fix: UnReal Milk Chocolate Crispy Quinoa Peanut Butter Cups. One cup only contains 80 calories, 5 grams of fat, 5 grams of sugar. The plus: it's made with quinoa -- hello muscle-building leucine.

$17.97 for 3 bags, getunreal.com