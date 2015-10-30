6 Best Candy Swaps

Corbis
Gummi bears are the a prime choice for when your craving something fruity, yet Haribo Gold Bears Gummi Candy are made with ingredients that will sabotage your physique -- even if the serving size is just 17 pieces. The ingredients list reads: corn syrup, sugar, gelatin, dextrose, citric acid, corn starch, artificial and natural flavors, fractionated coconut oil, carnauba wax, beeswax coating, and artificial colors Yellow 5, Red 40, and Blue 1. Do you really want to be ingesting all of that?
The Fix: Nuts.com's Organic Gummy Bears. These bears are made with organic rice syrup, organic cane sugar, gelatin, organic carrot juice, organic aronia juice, organic black currant, organic cucuma, natural flavor, citric acid, ascorbic acid, and organic sunflower oil. Isn't it nice to come across something that doesn't have Red 40 or artificial flavors?
Price varies depending on size, nuts.com