6 of the Best, Tastiest Taco Recipes Ever

It's no wonder fish tacos are so popular; they’re versatile, nutritious, easy to make, and you can eat them with your hands. What’s not to love? My recipe features mahi-mahi. Just about any fish will work, but I like mahi-mahi because it has a firm, yet flaky, white flesh and sweet flavor. You can grill the fish, but preparing it in the oven on a nonstick sheet, as we do here, is easy and you don’t have to worry about the fish sticking or falling apart. Using a nonstick sheet also means you don’t have to use any extra oil, which will cut back on the calories. Enjoy.
