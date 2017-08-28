6 Lean, Six-pack-friendly Grilling Recipes

The Picture Pantry / Getty

For most guys, flip-flop season is all about sizzling steaks on the grill. And after slicing through the slightly charred meat and getting your first taste of pure, juicy protein bliss, you know that many of your summer days will be spent around a grill—God, we love a good steak.

But send too many Flintstones-size fatty steaks to the flame, and you’ll quickly blow up that beach-ready physique. So, to help you keep your waistline trim and your taste buds satisfied, we’ve put together a collection of six-pack-friendly steak recipes. The likes of which include everything from lean cuts of beef to beastly game, to a gift from the sea, to a veggie option that you’ll flip over. And to make sure your backyard feasts are never lacking in flavor, we’ve assembled all the necessary salsas and rubs to pair with each steak, guaranteed to take your cuts up a notch.

Time to play with fire!

