6 Lean, Six-pack-friendly Grilling Recipes

Avoid fatty steaks this summer, and opt for one of these lean, exotic cuts.

A Cut Above the Rest

For most guys, flip-flop season is all about sizzling steaks on the grill. And after slicing through the slightly charred meat and getting your first taste of pure, juicy protein bliss, you know that many of your summer days will be spent around a grill—God, we love a good steak.

But send too many Flintstones-size fatty steaks to the flame, and you’ll quickly blow up that beach-ready physique. So, to help you keep your waistline trim and your taste buds satisfied, we’ve put together a collection of six-pack-friendly steak recipes. The likes of which include everything from lean cuts of beef to beastly game, to a gift from the sea, to a veggie option that you’ll flip over. And to make sure your backyard feasts are never lacking in flavor, we’ve assembled all the necessary salsas and rubs to pair with each steak, guaranteed to take your cuts up a notch.

Time to play with fire!

1. Salmon Steaks With Blueberry Sauce

Just like bone-in chicken and pork, fish like salmon are generally tastier when cooked on the bone. Try it with this savory-sweet blueberry concoction to up the flavor and the antioxidant content.

2. Flank Steak With Beer-Caramelized Onions

Flank steak is inexpensive, always readily available in the meat department, and provides an impressive protein-to-fat ratio of 3-to-1. Marinate it, and toss it on the grill for a macro-friendly meal.

3. Tofu Steaks With Peach Salsa

Tofu becomes downright meaty when you throw it on the grill, making it a perfect option for a meatless cookout. Try these tofu steaks with peach salsa, and you won't even miss the meat.

4. Bison Sirloin With Chimichurri

Taken from between the ribs and the hip, bison sirloin is a very tender cut—but it packs as much flavor and muscle-making protein as beef. Paired with Argentinian chimichurri, this cut is sure to please.

5. Cocoa Skirt Steak With Sweet Potato Wedges

This cocoa-rubbed skirt steak recipe is perfect for a meat-loving grillmaster. The cocoa rub complements the lean skirt steak, and the sun-dried tomato sauce blows bottled ketchup out of the water.

6. Round Steak With Horseradish Sauce

Round steak is one of the leanest cuts at the butcher, and it's cheap. Packed with muscle-sculpting protein, its highly absorbable iron content can help give you an energy boost.

