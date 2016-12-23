Healthy Recipes

6 Muscle Building Burgers

Get jacked with six meaty burger recipes from world-renowned celebrity chefs.

Muscle Meat

Winter’s here, and for most, that means hunker- ing down indoors. But the job of building slabs of muscle isn’t seasonal. You’ve got to lift big and eat big to make it happen. Luckily for you, winter is also synonymous with comfort food, and what says comfort more than the burger? The recipes we’ve fired up show a daring disregard for the conventional. Each of these burgers is packed with enough protein and nutrients to fill up your belly while helping you fill out your frame.

Find The Meats

We realize some of these meats, like elk, can’t exactly be found in your backyard (well, in most cases). So if you’re not game to shoot your own dinner, Mark Fuller, chef and co-owner of Seattle’s Ma’ono, gave us some sites where you can order the meat you need.

  • D’artagnan: dartagnan.com
  • Broken Arrow Ranch: brokenarrowranch.com
  • Marx Foods: marxfoods.com
  • Fossil Farms: fossilfarms.com

Know The Meats

Not all meat is created equal. Check out the macronutrient values for all the meats used in these recipes (plus a few others so you can consider substitutions). All info is for 4-oz servings.

Bison: Calories: 164, Protein: 24g, Fat: 4g, Carbs: 0g, Fiber: 0g

Chicken: Calories: 160, Protein: 20g, Fat: 9g, Carbs: 0g, Fiber: 0g

Elk: Calories: 192, Protein: 24g, Fat: 2g, Carbs: 0g, Fiber: 0g

Lamb: Calories: 320, Protein: 19g, Fat: 26g, Carbs: 0g, Fiber: 0g

Lean Beef: Calories: 153, Protein: 24g, Fat: 4g, Carbs: 0g, Fiber: 0g

Ostrich: Calories: 184, Protein: 24g, Fat: 8g, Carbs: 0g, Fiber: 0g

Turkey: Calories: 170, Protein: 20g, Fat: 9g, Carbs: 0g, Fiber: 0g

Venison: Calories: 176, Protein: 24g, Fat: 8g, Carbs: 0g, Fiber: 0g

Veal: Calories: 163, Protein: 22g, Fat: 8g, Carbs: 0g, Fiber: 0g


1. Bison Burger

Chef Roger Mooking Twist(Toronto)

Serves:

Ingredients: 

  • 11⁄2 lbs ground bison
  • 1 tsp ground cumin Ground black peppercorns, to taste
  • 4 hamburger buns Kosher salt, to taste
  • 1⁄2 cup crumbled smoked cheddar

>>Herb Purée

  • 1⁄2  cup green onion 
  • 1⁄2  cup fresh basil 
  • 1⁄2  cup fresh cilantro 
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1⁄4  cup plus 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1⁄4  tsp ground black peppercorns 
  • 1 avocado, cut into slices and seasoned with salt and pepper
  • Kosher salt, to taste
  • Ground black peppercorns, to taste

Directions:

1. Preheat a large oven-safe skillet under medium heat in your oven’s broiler.

2. In a bowl, add ground bison, cumin, and ground pepper- corns and combine well by hand. Form 4 equal-size patties and set aside.

3. Add all herb-purée ingredients to a food processor and process until smooth. Spread evenly on the insides of buns.

4. Season with salt and place as many patties as will fit comfortably in skillet. Allow to brown on one side, approximately 2 to 3 minutes, and flip. Add cheddar and place in oven under broiler. Cook to desired doneness.

5. Assemble burger as pictured and serve.

The Macros: 

Calories: 709

Protein: 40g 

Fat: 46g

Crabs: 14g 

Fiber: 14g

2. Turkey Burger

Chef David Myers, Adrift (Singapore)

Serves: 2

Ingredients: 

  • 2 brioche buns
  • 8 oz lean ground turkey 
  • Salt and pepper, to taste 
  • 2–3 oz triple-crème Brie
  • 1⁄4 cup baby spinach
  • 2 slices beefsteak tomato

>>Curry Aioli

  • 1⁄2 tsp madras curry powder
  • 1 cup mayo
  • 1 tsp jarred roasted garlic
  • Lemon juice, salt, and pepper, to taste

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients for aioli. Brush on buns.

2. Form turkey into patties; add salt and pepper. Grill until cooked through (5 minutes per side).

3. Melt Brie on burgers. Assemble as pictured and serve.

The Macros: 

Calories: 821

Protein: 32g

Fat: 59g

Carbs: 42g

Fiber: 2g

3. Salmon Bacon Burger

Chef Robert Irvine, Host Of CW’s The Robert Irvine Show

Serves: 2

Ingredients: 

  • 11⁄2 lbs fresh salmon fillet, finely diced
  • 1 tsp sriracha sauce
  • 1  tsp seafood seasoning 
  • 2  eggs, well mixed or whisked 
  • 1⁄2 cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 2 tbsp grape-seed oil
  • 1 lemon
  • 1 cup shredded romaine lettuce
  • 1⁄4 cup rémoulade sauce 
  • 4 5-inch buns
  • 4 slices ripe tomato
  • 8 slices bacon
  • French fries as side

Directions: 

1. In a mixing bowl, combine salmon, sriracha sauce, seasoning, and eggs; add small amount of breadcrumbs if needed. Portion into 4 even, flat cakes.

2. Preheat a griddle to 300°F, add oil, allow it to warm, then dust exterior of cakes with breadcrumbs and place in oil. Cook on one side, allowing to brown for 2 to 3 minutes, then flip and repeat on second side. Drizzle with lemon.

3. In a bowl, mix together lettuce and rémoulade sauce. Toast buns. Once cakes are golden brown, assemble as pictured and serve.

The Macros:

Calories: 746

Protein: 49g

Fat: 44g

Carbs: 35g

Fiber: 2g 

4. Spicy Flatbread Lambburger

Chef Mark Fuller, Ma’ono (Seattle)

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb lamb shoulder, freshly ground 
  • 4 6-inch skewers
  • Olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • 4 Greek pita-bread flats
  • 4 tbsp hummus
  • 4 tbsp harissa or sambal oelek

>>Feta Spread

  • 1/3 cup goat’s-milk yogurt
  • 1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese 
  • 1⁄4 cup peppadew
  • Pickled peppers, chopped
  • 1⁄4 tbsp chopped garlic 
  • 1⁄2 tbsp kosher salt
  • 1/2 tbsp ground black pepper 
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice

>>Seasoning

  • 1⁄2  tsp ground cumin 
  • 1⁄2  tsp dried oregano 
  • 1⁄2  tsp kosher salt 

>>Vegetable + Pickle Salad

  • 1 cup lettuce, julienned thin
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved 
  • 30 mint leaves
  • 1⁄2 cup dill pickle, thinly sliced
  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp lemon juice

Directions:

1. Preheat the grill. Divide ground lamb into 8 equal parts. Roll each portion into an oblong meatball. Pat down each ball slightly to flatten. Skewer mini lamb 

patties, lightly oil, and season liberally with kosher salt. Grill for 3 minutes, then flip. Continue to grill for 2 more minutes, then remove from grill and rest for 3 to 5 minutes.

2. Combine feta-spread ingredients and mix well. Cover with plastic wrap and keep refrigerated until served. 

3. Combine seasoning ingredients. Firmly rub together with your fingers. 

4. While lamb is resting, grill pita to heat through and toss salad.

5. Spread hummus and harissa on pita. Assemble as pictured, spooning on feta, seasoning, and salad, and serve.

The Macros: 

Calories: 821

Protein: 32g

Fat: 59g

Carbs: 42g

Fiber: 2g

5. Patty-Melt Madame

Chef John Fraser, Dovetail (New York)

Serves: 4

Ingredients: 

  • 2 lbs ground veal
  • 3⁄4 lb ground beef
  • 2 eggs
  • 4 tbsp Worcestershire sauce 
  • 1 tbsp garlic powder
  • 1 tbsp onion powder
  • Salt and white pepper, to taste Tabasco, to taste
  • 4 slices brioche, cut into 1-inch-thick pieces
  • 1 Spanish onion, sliced and caramelized
  • 3 plum tomatoes, blanched, deseeded, cut into quarters, and cooked on a rack at 300°F till dry
  • 2 tsp chopped parsley
  • 4 slices provolone cheese

>>Sauce

  • 1 cup Dijon mustard
  • 2 tbsp whole-grain mustard 
  • 1⁄4 cup blended oil
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • 3 tbsp red-wine vinegar Salt, to taste

Directions: 

1. Mix meats with 1 egg, Worcestershire sauce, and garlic and onion powders; form patties with hands. Add salt, pepper, and Tabasco. Chill patties in the fridge.

2. Mix sauce ingredients in a mixing bowl and chill.

3. Mix bread and sauce in a warm sauté pan. Add onion, tomatoes, and parsley.

4. Sear patties on high heat till medium rare and top with provolone and a sunny-side-up egg.

5. Place patties on top of warm bread and serve.

The Macros:

Calories: 1,055

Protein: 89g

Fat: 46g

Carbs: 68g

Fiber: 5g

6. Elk Burger

Chef Roger Mooking

Serves: 4

Ingredients: 

  • 11⁄2 lbs ground elk
  • Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste
  • 3⁄4 cup crumbled feta cheese 
  • 1⁄2 cup napa cabbage, thinly sliced
  • 1 serrano chili, thinly sliced 
  • 4 hamburger buns 

>>Caramelized Onions 

  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1 large onion, sliced
  • 1 tsp kosher salt

Directions: 

1. Preheat broiler setting in your oven to medium and insert a large oven- safe pan.

2. Form elk into 4 equal-size patties. Season with salt and pepper, then place as many patties as will fit comfortably in pan. Allow to brown on one side, approximately 2 to 3 minutes, then flip. Add feta. Cook to desired doneness. 

3. For onions, set a skillet to medium-low heat on the stove while burgers cook. Add oil, then onion, followed by salt. Toss together and allow to cook slowly for 45 minutes. Stir every 5 minutes to ensure even cooking. Once browned and softened, remove from heat, transfer to a bowl, and set aside.

4. Assemble burgers as pictured and serve.

The Macros: 

Calories: 821

Protein: 32g

Fat: 59g

Carbs: 42

Fiber: 2g

