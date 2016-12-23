6 Muscle Building Burgers

Winter’s here, and for most, that means hunker- ing down indoors. But the job of building slabs of muscle isn’t seasonal. You’ve got to lift big and eat big to make it happen. Luckily for you, winter is also synonymous with comfort food, and what says comfort more than the burger? The recipes we’ve fired up show a daring disregard for the conventional. Each of these burgers is packed with enough protein and nutrients to fill up your belly while helping you fill out your frame.

Find The Meats

We realize some of these meats, like elk, can’t exactly be found in your backyard (well, in most cases). So if you’re not game to shoot your own dinner, Mark Fuller, chef and co-owner of Seattle’s Ma’ono, gave us some sites where you can order the meat you need.

D’artagnan: dartagnan.com

dartagnan.com Broken Arrow Ranch: brokenarrowranch.com

brokenarrowranch.com Marx Foods : marxfoods.com

marxfoods.com Fossil Farms : fossilfarms.com

Know The Meats

Not all meat is created equal. Check out the macronutrient values for all the meats used in these recipes (plus a few others so you can consider substitutions). All info is for 4-oz servings.

Bison: Calories: 164, Protein: 24g, Fat: 4g, Carbs: 0g, Fiber: 0g

Chicken: Calories: 160, Protein: 20g, Fat: 9g, Carbs: 0g, Fiber: 0g

Elk: Calories: 192, Protein: 24g, Fat: 2g, Carbs: 0g, Fiber: 0g

Lamb: Calories: 320, Protein: 19g, Fat: 26g, Carbs: 0g, Fiber: 0g

Lean Beef: Calories: 153, Protein: 24g, Fat: 4g, Carbs: 0g, Fiber: 0g

Ostrich: Calories: 184, Protein: 24g, Fat: 8g, Carbs: 0g, Fiber: 0g

Turkey: Calories: 170, Protein: 20g, Fat: 9g, Carbs: 0g, Fiber: 0g

Venison: Calories: 176, Protein: 24g, Fat: 8g, Carbs: 0g, Fiber: 0g

Veal: Calories: 163, Protein: 22g, Fat: 8g, Carbs: 0g, Fiber: 0g