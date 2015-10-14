The 7 Best Protein-rich Dessert Recipes

Subbing in cottage cheese for full-fat cream cheese in this cheesecake recipe serves as an efficient way to pack in protein without all of the calories. Cottage cheese lovers and haters alike will find this creamy decadence to be delicious down to the very last bite. Add all of the ingredients to a blender or food processor; blend until smooth, and bake in a small, lightly greased round cake pan or pie pan at 350° for 30 to 40 minutes. It should be solid yet slightly jiggly in the center. For just under 90 calories per slice, you’ll get a whopping 10g of protein (yields six slices).

What you'll need

Serves 6