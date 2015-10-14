Healthy Recipes

The 7 Best Protein-rich Dessert Recipes

Use chocolate and vanilla protein in these physique-friendly dishes.

by RD
Eat Up

cookie-dough-protein

You don’t have to toss your diet to the wayside with sweet treats. Instead, indulge guilt-free on protein-rich and macro-friendly desserts. These recipes clock in with at least 10g of protein per serving, and they’re certainly not a physique killer. Each recipe uses chocolate- or vanilla-flavored protein powder.

1. Mini Chocolate Protein Cakes

Microwave Chocolate Cake with Cherry Sauce
Travis Rathbone

Have your cake, and eat it too—specifically one that’s 15g of protein. This chocolate cake is grain-free and low in fat, making it suitable for all your dietary needs. Simply combine all of the ingredients, divide among two lightly greased ramekins, and bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until tops are set but insides are still soft.

What you'll need

Serves: 2

  • 1/3 cup unsweetened protein-fortified almond milk
  • 1/4 cup chocolate protein powder
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce
  • 2 tbsp mini dark chocolate chips
  • 2 tbsp coconut flour
  • 1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2-3 tsp coconut sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 tsp baking powder
2. Vanilla Cupcakes With Greek Yogurt Frosting

Vanilla Cupcake With Yogurt Topping
istock

Everyone enjoys a good cupcake every now and then, and this one literally takes the cake because it’s high in protein, fiber, and healthy fats. One cupcake clocks in at 11g of protein. For this recipe, mix the wet and dry cupcake base ingredients separately and then combine. Next, divide the batter evenly among six lightly greased slots of a standard-size muffin tin. Bake at 350° for 10 to 15 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. For the frosting, whip together all the ingredients, sweeten to taste, and spread it on the cupcakes.

What you'll need

Serves 6

  • 1/4 cup vanilla or cake batter flavored protein powder
  • 1/4 cup coconut flouer
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup
  • 2 tbsp plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
  • 2 tbsp unsweetened applesauce
  • 1 tbsp coconut oil
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

Frosting

  • 1/4 cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup vanilla protein powder
  • 2 tbsp Neufchatel cheese or low-fat cream cheese, softened
  • 1/4 tsp vanilla extract
  • Coconut sugar, optional

 

3. Black Bean Brownies

Chocolate Brownies
Moya McAllister

Black beans are an excellent source of protein and fiber, and they can be swapped in for flour in baked goods. Just add all of the ingredients to a blender or food processor, and puree for 2 to 3 minutes.  Divide the batter evenly among 12 lightly greased slots of a standard-size muffin tin, and bake at 350° for 20 to 25 minutes, until tops are dried and hardened. Enjoy two of these brownie bites and get almost 15g of protein.

What you'll need

Serves: 12

  • 1 15-oz can black beans
  • 1/2 cup chocolate protein powder
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/4 cup coconut sugar
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 3 eggs
  • 3 tbsp coconut oil
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp salt
4. Cookie Dough Protein Bites

cookie-dough-protein

Get the sinful taste of raw cookie dough without the fear of salmonella with this no-bake, high-protein cookie dough bites recipe. Combine all the ingredients and roll the mixture into bite-size balls. For best results, chill the dough in the refrigerator prior to devouring. This recipe yields five servings, with 10g of protein per serving.

What you'll need

Serves: 5

  • 1/2 cup almond flour
  • 1/4 cup vanilla protein powder
  • 1/4 cup Justin's Maple Almond Butter
  • 1 tbsp maple syrup
  • 2 tbsp mini dark chocolate chips
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • Optional: unsweetened, protein-fortified almond milk...add by the tsp if the mix isn't moist enough
5. Protein Cookies

Chocolate/Oatmeal Cookies
istock

With just five ingredients, these protein-packed cookies make baking easy. This recipe uses oats, protein powder, and almond butter, giving you an extra dose of protein and fiber. Combine all of the ingredients, roll into eight evenly shaped balls, flatten each with a fork onto a lightly greased baking sheet, and bake at 350° for 10 to 15 minutes, until lightly browned. At 10g of protein per two cookies, you seriously won’t be able to keep your hands out of the cookie jar.

What you'll need

  • 1 medium, extra-ripe banana, mashed
  • 1/2 cup quick-cooking oats
  • 1/4 cup vanilla protein powder
  •  2 tbsp Justin's Maple Almond Butter
  • 2 tbsp mini dark chocolate chips
6. Protein Cottage Cheesecake

protein-cheesecake

Subbing in cottage cheese for full-fat cream cheese in this cheesecake recipe serves as an efficient way to pack in protein without all of the calories. Cottage cheese lovers and haters alike will find this creamy decadence to be delicious down to the very last bite. Add all of the ingredients to a blender or food processor; blend until smooth, and bake in a small, lightly greased round cake pan or pie pan at 350° for 30 to 40 minutes. It should be solid yet slightly jiggly in the center. For just under 90 calories per slice, you’ll get a whopping 10g of protein (yields six slices).

What you'll need

Serves 6

  • 1 cup 2% cottage cheese
  • 1/4 cup vanilla protein
  • 1/4 cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tbsp coconut sugar
  • 1 tbsp coconut flour
  • 1/2 tbsp lemon zest
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
7. Chunky Monkey Protein Ice Cream

ice cream

Technically this recipe isn’t ice cream because there’s no actual cream involved, however, it’s pretty close to the real thing. Cottage cheese helps give this ice cream a rich, creamy texture, and contributes significantly to the total protein content—20g per serving. Blend all of the ingredients in a blender or food processor until smooth, place in a plastic food storage container, and freeze for an hour. Stir the mixture with a fork, spoon, or electric hand mixture, return it to the freezer for another hour, and repeat both steps 1-2 more times, until ice cream is set and textured to your liking.

What you'll need

  • 1 medium, ripe banana (frozen, without peel)
  • 1/2 cup 2% cottage cheese
  • 1/4 cup chocolate protein powder
  • 2 tbsp Justin's Maple Almond Butter
  • 1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
