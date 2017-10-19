Healthy Recipes

7 DIY Protein Bars You Can Make at Home

It's easier than you think to whip up these healthy, delicious, and protein-packed treats.

Personal Protein

Granola Bars
jjpoole / Getty

Even with so many protein bars on the market these days, it can be difficult to choose the one that meets all of your requirements: taste, texture, price, availability.

Thankfully, you no longer have to be a slave to whatever's available at your office or local supermarket. Without needing too much time, fancy gadgets, or cooking knowledge, you can make your own protein bars exactly how you want them.

If that means adding an extra scoop of protein powder or a drop of honey or a handful of crushed-up Cheetos (or all three), then that is your right.

1. Chocolate Peanut butter Protein Bars

Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bars
Emily Miller of Life by Daily Burn

Click here to see the full recipe. 

Recipe credit: Emily Miller of Life by Daily Burn

2. No-bake Chocolate Chip Protein Bars

Chocolate Chip Protein Bars
Lee Hersh of Life by Daily Burn

Click here to see the full recipe. 

Recipe credit: Lee Hersh of Life by Daily Burn

3. No-bake Chocolate Coffee ‘Rx-style’ Protein Bars

Rx-Style Protein Bars
Nicole Handler at Fitful Focus

Click here to see the full recipe. 

Recipe credit: Nicole Handler at Fitful Focus

4. No-bake Blueberry ‘Rx-style’ Protein Bars

Blueberry Copycat Rx Bars
Nicole Handler at Fitful Focus

Click here to see the full recipe. 

Recipe credit: Nicole Handler at Fitful Focus

5. Sweet Potato PB2 Protein Bars

Sweet-Potato-PB-Protein-Bars
Myra Mingo at the Happy Health Freak

Click here to see the full recipe. 

Recipe credit: Myra Mingo at the Happy Health Freak

6. Birthday Cake Batter Protein Bites

Birthday-cake-protin-bites
Jennifer Williams at FitFluential

Click here to see the full recipe. 

Recipe credit: Jennifer Williams at FitFluential

7. No-bake Almond Joy Protein Bars

Almond-Joy-Protein-Bars
Myra Mingo at the Happy Health Freak

Click here to see the full recipe. 

Recipe credit: Myra Mingo at the Happy Health Freak

