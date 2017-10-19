7 DIY Protein Bars You Can Make at Home

jjpoole / Getty

Even with so many protein bars on the market these days, it can be difficult to choose the one that meets all of your requirements: taste, texture, price, availability.

Thankfully, you no longer have to be a slave to whatever's available at your office or local supermarket. Without needing too much time, fancy gadgets, or cooking knowledge, you can make your own protein bars exactly how you want them.

If that means adding an extra scoop of protein powder or a drop of honey or a handful of crushed-up Cheetos (or all three), then that is your right.