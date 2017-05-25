7 Foods That Have as Much Potassium as a Banana

Shutterstock

This creamy fruit is known for its high fat content, since it’s one of the only fruits with monounsaturated fats. This type of “good fat” has been shown to lower bad cholesterol and help with weight maintenance. Avocados also have nearly 20 vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals, and they are an excellent source of potassium, with about 20% of your daily value in one cup. But if you’re watching your calories, know that one avocado packs a 300-calorie punch. To enjoy this flavorful fruit, blend it into a smoothie, throw it into a salad, or drizzle with salt and lime and eat it right out of the skin.