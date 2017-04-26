7 Low-Carb Lunches You Can Make for $6

Brian Klutch
Nutrition per serving: 312 calories, 13 g fat, 25 g carbs, 25 g protein
Cost per serving: $5.44
Serves: 4
What you'll need:
1 dozen organic eggs, cracked and whisked ($4.29)
Dried herbs and spices, to taste ($0)
16-ounce bag stir fry blend vegetables ($2.69)
16-ounce bag frozen peas ($1.39)
4 cups strawberries, washed, tops removed ($7.98)
Directions:
1. Coat a cast iron skillet with cooking spray and set the flame to medium.
2. Add veggies and peas and stir until they’re warm.
3. Add the eggs and seasonings. Allow mixture to cook for 2 minutes. Do not stir.
4. Put into a preheated 400-degree oven for 10 minutes.
5. After frittata has cooled, divide into four servings and place in Tupperware containers for easy reheating.
6. Divide strawberries into four, 1 cup servings and place into individual Tupperware containers or baggies.