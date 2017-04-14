8 Low-Carb Lunches That Won't Make You Crash

Courtesy Image

Wraps and sandwiches are mainstays for many, so we totally get it if you’re not totally ready to give them up. And thanks to coconut-based wraps (like Sunfoods Coconut Wrap, $13, Sunfood.com) you don’t have to rid them from your low-carb diet. Smith suggests filling one with chicken, shredded carrot, and guacamole for a meal that packs fewer than 10g of carbs. “Coconut wraps have the feel of a carby wrap but are actually made of coconut, a source of blood-sugar-stabilizing healthy fats,” she says.

