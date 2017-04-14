8 Low-Carb Lunches That Won't Make You Crash

Shutterstock
Desk-side salads often leave your taste buds bored and your stomach begging for more. This filling, fancy bowl of greens, however, is an exception. “Combine raw kale with 1 cup of chilled, roasted butternut squash, ⅓ avocado, and 4 ounces of grilled chicken,” suggests Isabel Smith, R.D., a Manhattan-based celebrity dietitian. “I love butternut squash because it feels rich and carb-like, but it actually only has 13 net carbs per cup and just 63 calories,” says Smith. “Paired with the healthy fats from the avocado and the protein from the chicken, you’ll have a salad that will help to keep you feeling full well into the afternoon.”