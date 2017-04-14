Healthy Recipes

8 Low-Carb Lunches That Won't Make You Crash

Power through your afternoon meetings and post-workday lift with these energizing meals.

by
1 of 9

Low-Carb Lunch Recipes

Fajita Ingredients Avocado Grilled Chicken CIlantro Peppers Onions Salsa
Shutterstock

Going low-carb is a solid game plan for anyone who’s looking to shred body fat and get ripped. But since carbs are our body's primary source of energy, dieters are often left feeling drained and overall blah. The good news? It doesn’t have to be that way. With a bit of planning and nutritional know-how, it’s possible to sidestep the dreaded low-carb lethargy. Here, delicious lunch ideas close to 20g of carbs per meal that won’t make you crash mid-meeting—or worse, mid-set—according to four nutritionists. 

SEE ALSO: Muscle-Building Lunches You Can Make with Leftovers

2 of 9

1. Lentils With Sausage

Lentils and Sausage
Shutterstock

If your low-carb plan has left you craving pasta, you’re going to love Planells’ Italian-inspired lunch idea. Instead of pairing your favorite pork sausage with spaghetti, plate two good-sized links over ⅓ cup of lentils. Top with a drizzle of olive oil and 2 tablespoons of no-sugar-added tomato sauce for some added flavor and satiating heart-healthy fats. “Lentils are an excellent high-fiber starch that pack just 13g of carbs in a ⅓-cup serving. Paired with the tomato sauce's cancer-fighting lycopene and the protein-rich sausage, this meal is both a filling and healthy addition to any workweek meal plan,” says Angel Planells, R.D.N., a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics.

SEE ALSO: 7 Low-Calorie Snacks to Binge On

3 of 9

2. Low-Carb Fajitas

Low-Carb Fajitas
Shutterstock

Love Tex-Mex flavors but hate the excess carbs that often accompany it? Planells’ low-carb fajita bowl is the answer you’ve been looking for. Not only is it packed with flavor and vitamin C, but it also has just 17g of carbs. “Toss 5 ounces of sliced grilled chicken breast into a Tupperware container along with ⅓ cup of refried beans and 1 cup of sliced red and green peppers for a meal with good, quality protein and fiber that will help keep you satisfied,” says Planells. For even more of that Tex-Mex flavor you crave, season your chicken with chili powder, garlic powder, and cumin before cooking it over the flame.

4 of 9

3. Turkey "Unwich" Shredder

Turkey "Unwich" Shredder
Shutterstock

Just because you have to say goodbye to that high-carb bread, doesn’t mean sandwiches are a no-go. To make an “unwich,” a fancy name for a lettuce wrap, place 4 ounces of low-sodium deli turkey or grilled chicken insides, romaine lettuce leaves, along with 2 tablespoons of mashed avocado, and a cup of low-carb veggies like spinach, tomato, and cucumber. “For just 5g of carbs, you can make a sandwich-inspired meal packed with healthy fats and lean proteins to rev up your metabolism and keep you energized," White says of his creative suggestion.

5 of 9

4. Loaded Kale Salad

Loaded Kale Salad
Shutterstock

Desk-side salads often leave your taste buds bored and your stomach begging for more. This filling, fancy bowl of greens, however, is an exception. “Combine raw kale with 1 cup of chilled, roasted butternut squash, ⅓ avocado, and 4 ounces of grilled chicken,” suggests Isabel Smith, R.D., a Manhattan-based celebrity dietitian. “I love butternut squash because it feels rich and carb-like, but it actually only has 13 net carbs per cup and just 63 calories,” says Smith. “Paired with the healthy fats from the avocado and the protein from the chicken, you’ll have a salad that will help to keep you feeling full well into the afternoon.”

6 of 9

5. Chicken Coconut Wrap

Chicken Coconut Wrap
Courtesy Image

Wraps and sandwiches are mainstays for many, so we totally get it if you’re not totally ready to give them up. And thanks to coconut-based wraps (like Sunfoods Coconut Wrap, $13, Sunfood.com) you don’t have to rid them from your low-carb diet. Smith suggests filling one with chicken, shredded carrot, and guacamole for a meal that packs fewer than 10g of carbs. “Coconut wraps have the feel of a carby wrap but are actually made of coconut, a source of blood-sugar-stabilizing healthy fats,” she says.

SEE ALSO: More Ways to Make Chicken

7 of 9

6. Savory Mediterranean Yogurt

Savory Mediterranean Yogurt
Shutterstock

Though you may not typically think of yogurt as a lunch entrée, but once you’ve had a bowl topped with savory toppings we bet you’ll change your mind. Alissa Rumsey, R.D., owner of Alissa Rumsey Nutrition and Wellness, suggests mixing 7oz of plain Greek yogurt with 2tbsp walnuts, 1tbsp chia seeds, 1c of cucumber slices, and 2tbsp hummus. “This meal provides plenty of protein, healthy fats, and fiber to keep you full and satiated for hours. Plus, it provides a serving of veggies—all for 380 calories, 25g of carbs, and 27g of protein,” says Rumsey.

8 of 9

7. Low-Carb Taco Bowl

Taco Bowl
Shutterstock

Love the taste of tacos but hate the excess carbs? So does Jim White, ‎R.D., A.C.S.M., exercise physiologist and owner of Jim White Fitness & Nutrition Studios. That’s why he suggests ditching the shell and creating a taco bowl instead. To make his go-to recipe, combine raw tomatoes, onions, green pepper strips, and lean ground beef or chicken (flavor it with taco seasoning) in a Tupperware container. Garnish with low-fat cheddar cheese, a tbsp of low-fat plain yogurt, and five blue corn tortilla chips. To ensure your meal doesn’t turn into a soggy mess, consider packing the toppings in their own tiny containers or baggies. “This taco bowl has fewer than 15g of carbs and is packed with vital nutrients that will keep you full and energized throughout the day and aid muscle growth,” says White.

9 of 9

8. Kimchi Lettuce Wrapped Short Ribs

Kimchi
Shutterstock

Think outside the bun with this Korean-inspired dish, courtesy of Planells. To make preparing this meal a breeze, start by whipping up a big batch of ribs over the weekend. Then, portion them into to-go containers along with a ½ cup of brown rice and kimchi wrapped in a large piece of romaine lettuce. “With about 20g of carbs and a good source of protein, this meal will keep you satisfied. Plus, the kimchi provides some fiber and probiotics, which is beneficial for gut health,” says Planells.

SEE ALSO: The Low-Carb Diet Workout

Topics:
Comments