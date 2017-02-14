8 Surprising Heart-Healthy Foods You’re Not Eating But Should

We often think of tasty foods as unhealthy, so it’s nice to know that peanut butter is an exception to the rule. You may have been avoiding it in the grocery store due to its high fat content, but research shows that peanut butter can and should be part of a heart-healthy diet. While peanuts do contain saturated fat, they are also a good source of the cardio protective mono-unsaturated fat oleic acid. Additionally, peanuts are the highest in protein among the nut family; and, protein intake is associated with satiation and weight control, which supports heart health. In one prospective study, consumption of peanuts appeared to be just as effective at preventing heart disease as eating other nuts—a promising find for the humble peanut. Other research shows that daily consumption of one and a half ounces of peanuts doesn’t negatively affect cholesterol levels. In fact, individuals with elevated total cholesterol and triglyceride levels saw improvements in these levels. Since peanuts and peanut butter generally cost less than other nuts and nut butters, they can be a cost-effective, heart-healthy snack for those on a budget. Keep in mind, peanut butter, like other nut butters, is calorically-dense, so it’s important to keep portions in check. We recommend no more than two tablespoons per day as part of a healthy diet, and be sure to choose peanut butters without added sugars or fats.
