9 Healthiest Rubs and Marinades for Low-Carb Grilling

You already know grilling is pretty damn healthy. Nothing says summer like freshly grilled chicken instead of the usual oven-roasted variety.

But here’s the rub (pun intended): The ingredients in many grilling marinades and rubs can absolutely destroy your daily macro balance. Many store-bought versions are loaded with sugar, salt, and way too many preservatives.

That’s why having a few healthy go-to recipes is essential. As a physique-minded grillmaster, you’ll make your grilled food taste great and do your body good.

Here, we’ve listed nine ultra-healthy flavor-enhancers to add to your meat, chicken, and fish before you toss them on the grill. They’re loaded with antioxidants, and there’s no added sugar—that means these recipes are low-carb, and keto-friendly, and perfectly clear of your carb macros. Grill on.

Christy Brissette is a registered dietician and the author of 80 Twenty Nutrition.