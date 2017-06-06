Healthy Recipes

9 Healthiest Rubs and Marinades for Low-Carb Grilling

Keep your cookouts diet-friendly with these delicious and nutritious dry rubs and marinades.

by
Delicious and Healthy Marinades and Rubs for Grilling

Chicken on the Grill
Guido Mieth/Getty

You already know grilling is pretty damn healthy. Nothing says summer like freshly grilled chicken instead of the usual oven-roasted variety.

But here’s the rub (pun intended): The ingredients in many grilling marinades and rubs can absolutely destroy your daily macro balance. Many store-bought versions are loaded with sugar, salt, and way too many preservatives.

That’s why having a few healthy go-to recipes is essential. As a physique-minded grillmaster, you’ll make your grilled food taste great and do your body good.

Here, we’ve listed nine ultra-healthy flavor-enhancers to add to your meat, chicken, and fish before you toss them on the grill. They’re loaded with antioxidants, and there’s no added sugar—that means these recipes are low-carb, and keto-friendly, and perfectly clear of your carb macros. Grill on.

Christy Brissette is a registered dietician and the author of 80 Twenty Nutrition.

1. Lemon Dijon Marinade

Lemon Dijon Marinade
Christy Brissette, 80 Twenty Nutrition

This lemon dijon marinade is more than just flavorful. Mustard offers some of the same benefits as dark, leafy greens. On top of that, this recipe's got an immune-boosting kick thanks to parsley.

Learn how to make it here

2. Spicy Jerk Marinade

Spicy Jerk Marinade
Christy Brissette, 80 Twenty Nutrition

Get your heat fix with this spicy jerk marinade, channeling Jamaican flavors and adding capsaicin to your dish. Why capsaicin? It's an anti-inflammatory antioxidant that may also help sore joints. 

Learn how to make it here. 

3. Kung Pao Marinade

Kung Pao Marinade
Christy Brissette, 80 Twenty Nutrition

Ginger and sesame give this Kung Pao marinade an exotic and spicy kick in addition to helping your joints stay strong and flexible.

Learn how to make it here. 

4. Cumin Lime Marinade

Cumin Lime Marinade
Christy Brissette, 80 Twenty Nutrition

Put an exotic twist on your grilling with this savory marinade. Cumin and lime both have plenty of health benefits, from boosting your metabolism to keeping your heart healthy. 

Learn how to make it here. 

5. Cilantro Mint Marinade

Cilantro Mint Marinade
Jessica Fishman Levinson, Nutritioulicious

This fresh, bright marinade is perfect for summer and great on any meat as well as grilled veggies. Cilantro is rich in vitamin K, and mint is anti-inflammatory on top of aiding digestion. 

Learn how to make it here. 

6. Tandoori Marinade

Tandoori Marinade
Tracee Yablon Brenner of 'Triad to Wellness'

Fenugreek and skyr are two exotic ingredients that are loaded with flavor. This Indian-inspired marinade will add flavor, and muscle-building protein and calcium to your favorite meat. 

Learn how to make it here. 

7. Turmeric Sumac Marinade

A Bowl Of Turmeric On A Table
Shutterstock

These spices may be colorful and flavorful, but both also pack a nutritional punch. Turmeric has been making waves for research linking it to cancer prevention, and sumac is full of antioxidants. 

Learn how to make it here. 

8. Cajun Spice Rub

Grilled Chicken
Christy Brissette, 80 Twenty Nutrition

This garlicky, spicy cajun rub goes with almost any meat or fish, and it might even protect your heart. Garlic is also known to lower blood pressure and ward off colds. 

Learn how to make it here.

9. Caraway Paprika Dry Rub

Dry Rub For Ribs
Christy Brissette, 80 Twenty Nutrition

This rub, created specifically for ribs, is good for any high-fat meats. A tablespoon of paprika provides all of the vitamin A you need in a day, and caraway can help relieve heartburn and improve digestion to prevent bloating. 

Learn how to make it here. 

