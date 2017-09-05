Common thought would lead most people who aren’t ingratiated into the fitness community that a vegan diet is boring and tasteless. This obviously isn’t the case, especially when it comes to recipes from social media star Yovana “Rawvana” Mendez. She's made a living off combining a conscious diet with killer results.

Abundant Banana Chia Overnight Pudding You'll need 4 tbsp chia seeds

1 1⁄2 cups almond milk

1 tsp cinnamon powder

1 tsp vanilla extract or powder

1 pinch sea salt

2 tbsp date paste

2 bananas

1 tbsp coconut flakes

Try this pudding out for size.

Note: To make date paste, soak dates in just enough water to cover them. Let sit for 3 hours, then blend until smooth. You can also substitute coconut sugar for date paste.