Abundant Banana Chia Overnight Pudding
A vegan diet doesn't have to lack flavor or a strong nutritional punch.
Common thought would lead most people who aren’t ingratiated into the fitness community that a vegan diet is boring and tasteless. This obviously isn’t the case, especially when it comes to recipes from social media star Yovana “Rawvana” Mendez. She's made a living off combining a conscious diet with killer results.
You'll need
- 4 tbsp chia seeds
- 1 1⁄2 cups almond milk
- 1 tsp cinnamon powder
- 1 tsp vanilla extract or powder
- 1 pinch sea salt
- 2 tbsp date paste
- 2 bananas
- 1 tbsp coconut flakes
Try this pudding out for size.
Note: To make date paste, soak dates in just enough water to cover them. Let sit for 3 hours, then blend until smooth. You can also substitute coconut sugar for date paste.
Directions
1. Mix chia seeds, almond milk, cinnamon powder, vanilla, sea salt, and date paste. Let the mixture sit in the fridge overnight.
2. The next morning, mash a banana with a fork and add it to the chia seed mixture.
3. Serve topped off with a sliced banana, coconut flakes, and whatever other toppings you desire.