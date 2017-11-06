Alaskan Seafood Cioppino

Directions

1. Heat oil in a 12-qt stockpot over medium-high heat.

2. Add leeks and garlic, and stir until garlic begins to toast.

3. Add tomatoes and stock, and stir to incorporate leeks and garlic.

4. Bring to a simmer, then add all seafood and stir gently until cooked through, about 5 minutes.

5. Season with salt, pepper, and thyme.

6. Share with friends and serve with lemon.