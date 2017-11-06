Healthy Recipes

Alaskan Seafood Cioppino

Dig in to this light, satisfying meal to power you forward.

Moya McAllister / M+F Magazine
Calories 95
Protein 68g
Fat 10g
Carbs 16g
Alaskan Seafood Cioppino Servings: 4
You'll need
  • 1 Tbsp Olive oil
  • 2 cups leeks, julienned and rinsed well
  • 1/4 cup garlic, minced
  • 28 oz diced tomatoes
  • 1 quart clam stock, chicken stock, or water
  • 6 oz Alaskan sea scallops (10/20 size)
  • 6 oz Alaskan rockfish, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 6 oz Alaskan salmon, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 3 Alaskan king crab legs
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • 1/2 tsp black pepper
  • 10 small sprigs thyme
  • 1 lemon, quartered
Directions 
1. Heat oil in a 12-qt stockpot over medium-high heat.
2. Add leeks and garlic, and stir until garlic begins to toast.
3. Add tomatoes and stock, and stir to incorporate leeks and garlic.
4. Bring to a simmer, then add all seafood and stir gently until cooked through, about 5 minutes.
5. Season with salt, pepper, and thyme.
6. Share with friends and serve with lemon.
