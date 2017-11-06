Healthy Recipes
Alaskan Seafood Cioppino
Dig in to this light, satisfying meal to power you forward.
Alaskan Seafood Cioppino Servings: 4
You'll need
- 1 Tbsp Olive oil
- 2 cups leeks, julienned and rinsed well
- 1/4 cup garlic, minced
- 28 oz diced tomatoes
- 1 quart clam stock, chicken stock, or water
- 6 oz Alaskan sea scallops (10/20 size)
- 6 oz Alaskan rockfish, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 6 oz Alaskan salmon, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 3 Alaskan king crab legs
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
- 10 small sprigs thyme
- 1 lemon, quartered
Directions
1. Heat oil in a 12-qt stockpot over medium-high heat.
2. Add leeks and garlic, and stir until garlic begins to toast.
3. Add tomatoes and stock, and stir to incorporate leeks and garlic.
4. Bring to a simmer, then add all seafood and stir gently until cooked through, about 5 minutes.
5. Season with salt, pepper, and thyme.
6. Share with friends and serve with lemon.