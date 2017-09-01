Best for: Meal replacement. No time for a sit-down? Fuel up on-the-go with this protein-packed superfood beverage.

Almond Green Machine Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 5 You'll need 1¼ cup cold water

1 scoop BPI Whey-HD Vanilla Caramel (or your fave whey or casein

1 tbsp smooth, unsalted almond butter

1 large frozen banana

2 tsp green superfood powder, like SAN green supreme fusion

1 tbsp chia seed powder

½ cup baby spinach

4 ice cubes

The scoop: Go long by adding either BPI Whey-HD protein or a slow-digesting casein protein. Combined with almond butter (rich in LDL-lowering monounsaturated fat, magnesium, and potassium) it’ll keep hunger at bay as you power through your day. Green superfood power provides the micronutrients your body needs, while chia seeds are a terrific fiber source that keep you feeling fuller longer. Toss in some fresh baby spinach for an antioxidant boost with the perfect balance of almond and vanilla—you won’t even taste it.

Get more smoothie recipes that are perfect for health-conscious athletes here.