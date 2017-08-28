This highball cocktail comes with a critical hint of citrus that brings a bit of class to the summer cocktail scene.
Americano Servings: 1
Prep time: 1 minute
Prep time: 1 minute
You'll need
- 1 oz Campari
- 1 oz Cinzano 1757
- Splash of club soda
The Americano is one of seven ultra-refreshing, low-calorie cocktails to mix up this summer. Check out the rest here.
Directions
1. Pour Campari and Cinzano 1757 over ice in a rocks or highball glass. Add a splash of club soda. Garnish with an orange twist.