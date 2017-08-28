Healthy Recipes

Americano

A classic and classy citrus cocktail to cool down this summer.

This highball cocktail comes with a critical hint of citrus that brings a bit of class to the summer cocktail scene.

Americano Servings: 1
Prep time: 1 minute
You'll need
  • 1 oz Campari
  • 1 oz Cinzano 1757
  • Splash of club soda

Directions 
1. Pour Campari and Cinzano 1757 over ice in a rocks or highball glass. Add a splash of club soda. Garnish with an orange twist.
