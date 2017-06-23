The Apple Cider Vinaigrette Perfect for Any Diet

Apple cider vinaigrette is increasingly popular for its potential to control blood sugar levels and improve satiety after meals—both essential for the success of any diet plan. It’s the perfect acid component in your salad dressing, and pairs perfectly with grainy mustard and extra-virgin olive oil, one of the healthiest oils out there.

Apple Cider Vinaigrette Servings: 4

You'll need 2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

2 lemons, juice and zest

2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp. grainy mustard

Salt and pepper to taste