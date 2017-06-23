Healthy Recipes
The Apple Cider Vinaigrette Perfect for Any Diet
This dressing is becoming increasingly popular for its potential to control blood sugar levels.
Apple cider vinaigrette is increasingly popular for its potential to control blood sugar levels and improve satiety after meals—both essential for the success of any diet plan. It’s the perfect acid component in your salad dressing, and pairs perfectly with grainy mustard and extra-virgin olive oil, one of the healthiest oils out there.
Apple Cider Vinaigrette Servings: 4
You'll need
- 2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- 2 lemons, juice and zest
- 2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp. grainy mustard
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. Put all of the ingredients in a mason jar. Put the lid on tightly and shake it up.