Asian Noodle Salad

Directions

1. Cook the noodles per packet instructions. Set aside to cool.

2. Put all dressing ingredients in a blender except for olive oil. With machine running, drizzle in olive oil until mixture is emulsified. Add a little cold water to thin it out if necessary.

3. Preheat a grill or sauté pan on medium heat for 1 minute. Toss shrimp in a bowl with olive oil, lime juice, and white pepper. Sear shrimp 2 minutes on each side, or until firm to the touch.

4. Toss noodles, snap peas, bell pepper, green onion, mango, and shrimp in a bowl with just enough dressing to coat. (Save extra dressing for future use.)