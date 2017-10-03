Healthy Recipes

Asian Noodle Salad

Feel full without loading up on the carbs with this easy, 20-minute recipe.

Calories 492
Protein 36g
Fat 23g
Carbs 45g
Fiber 6.5g
Asian Noodle Salad Servings: 4
Cook time: 20 minutes
You'll need
  • 2 servings buckwheat noodles (per packet)
  • 1 lb wild shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • Juice of 1⁄2 lime
  • 1⁄4 tsp white pepper
  • 1⁄2 green cabbage, thinly sliced
  • 1⁄4 cup thinly sliced sugar snap peas
  • 1⁄2 large red bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1⁄4 cup thinly sliced green onion
  • 1 mango, peeled and diced into medium-size pieces
  • Miso Dressing: 4 tbsp miso paste
  • Miso Dressing: 2 tsp apple-cider vinegar
  • Miso Dressing: 1 tbsp organic honey
  • Miso Dressing: 1 tsp sesame oil
  • Miso Dressing: 1⁄4 cup olive oil
Directions 
1. Cook the noodles per packet instructions. Set aside to cool.
2. Put all dressing ingredients in a blender except for olive oil. With machine running, drizzle in olive oil until mixture is emulsified. Add a little cold water to thin it out if necessary.
3. Preheat a grill or sauté pan on medium heat for 1 minute. Toss shrimp in a bowl with olive oil, lime juice, and white pepper. Sear shrimp 2 minutes on each side, or until firm to the touch.
4. Toss noodles, snap peas, bell pepper, green onion, mango, and shrimp in a bowl with just enough dressing to coat. (Save extra dressing for future use.)
