Healthy Recipes
Asian Noodle Salad
Feel full without loading up on the carbs with this easy, 20-minute recipe.
Asian Noodle Salad Servings: 4
Cook time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
You'll need
- 2 servings buckwheat noodles (per packet)
- 1 lb wild shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Juice of 1⁄2 lime
- 1⁄4 tsp white pepper
- 1⁄2 green cabbage, thinly sliced
- 1⁄4 cup thinly sliced sugar snap peas
- 1⁄2 large red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1⁄4 cup thinly sliced green onion
- 1 mango, peeled and diced into medium-size pieces
- Miso Dressing: 4 tbsp miso paste
- Miso Dressing: 2 tsp apple-cider vinegar
- Miso Dressing: 1 tbsp organic honey
- Miso Dressing: 1 tsp sesame oil
- Miso Dressing: 1⁄4 cup olive oil
Directions
1. Cook the noodles per packet instructions. Set aside to cool.
2. Put all dressing ingredients in a blender except for olive oil. With machine running, drizzle in olive oil until mixture is emulsified. Add a little cold water to thin it out if necessary.
3. Preheat a grill or sauté pan on medium heat for 1 minute. Toss shrimp in a bowl with olive oil, lime juice, and white pepper. Sear shrimp 2 minutes on each side, or until firm to the touch.
4. Toss noodles, snap peas, bell pepper, green onion, mango, and shrimp in a bowl with just enough dressing to coat. (Save extra dressing for future use.)