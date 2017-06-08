Healthy Recipes
This Aussie Burger is a Protein Powerhouse
Do you love eggs on burgers? Thank Australia.
First things first: All you need to pull off the comfort-food staple that is an egg-topped burger is a great cut of beef and a bun that’s not too sweet. Then grill or fry your burger and top it off with a fried egg and a funky cheese.
- 2 cups seasoned rice wine vinegar
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 tsp whole coriander seed
- 1 tsp whole black peppercorns
- 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- ½ tsp dry mustard
- 2 heaping tsp fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced
- 1 pineapple, peeled, cored, and cut into four ½-inch-thick rings
- 1 tbsp hot sauce (we like DEA Harissa)
- 4 tbsp mayonnaise
- 1 lime (zest and juice)
- 2 pounds ground beef chuck, preferably grass-fed, not too lean
- Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 4 tbsp (½ stick) unsalted butter
- 4 ciabatta buns
- 4 large eggs
- 4 slices pickled beets
“I think the gooeyness of Gruyère is a solid match for a runny yolk,” says Ken Addington, executive chef at Brooklyn’s Five Leaves restaurant. But for a truly authentic dish, try Addington’s Five Leaves Burger, an Aussie-style version (after all, the Australians launched the egg-on-burger craze in the first place).
“The Aussies call it a burger with ‘the lot,’ which includes beet, pineapple, a fried egg, and sweet chili sauce,” says Addington, who likes his egg sunny-side up—the runnier the yolk, the better.