This Aussie Burger is a Protein Powerhouse

First things first: All you need to pull off the comfort-food staple that is an egg-topped burger is a great cut of beef and a bun that’s not too sweet. Then grill or fry your burger and top it off with a fried egg and a funky cheese.

Aussie Burger Servings: 4

You'll need 2 cups seasoned rice wine vinegar

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp whole coriander seed

1 tsp whole black peppercorns

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

½ tsp dry mustard

2 heaping tsp fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced

1 pineapple, peeled, cored, and cut into four ½-inch-thick rings

1 tbsp hot sauce (we like DEA Harissa)

4 tbsp mayonnaise

1 lime (zest and juice)

2 pounds ground beef chuck, preferably grass-fed, not too lean

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 tbsp (½ stick) unsalted butter

4 ciabatta buns

4 large eggs

4 slices pickled beets

“I think the gooeyness of Gruyère is a solid match for a runny yolk,” says Ken Addington, executive chef at Brooklyn’s Five Leaves restaurant. But for a truly authentic dish, try Addington’s Five Leaves Burger, an Aussie-style version (after all, the Australians launched the egg-on-burger craze in the first place).

“The Aussies call it a burger with ‘the lot,’ which includes beet, pineapple, a fried egg, and sweet chili sauce,” says Addington, who likes his egg sunny-side up—the runnier the yolk, the better.