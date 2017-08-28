Healthy Recipes

Avocado Toast with Fried Egg & Gruyere

This simple, easy recipe is perfectly satisfying any time of day.

Avocado Toast with Fried Egg & Gruyère
Calories 391
Protein 12g
Fat 34g
Carbs 12g
“Sometimes the simplest things are best, and this is a prime example,” says Daniel Humm, James Beard Award-winning chef, and executive chef and co-owner of NYC’s Eleven Madison Park and NoMad, of this breakfast dish. “The freshness of the avocado is really nice against the richness of the egg.” Humm especially likes this dish after training—it’s loaded with protein and good fats.

Servings: 2
Prep time: 5 min.   |   Cook time: 10 min.
You'll need
  • 2 ½-inch-thick slices of dark rye bread
  • to taste butter
  • 1 avocado, halved and pitted
  • ½ tbsp olive oil
  • ¾ tsp kosher salt
  • 1½ tsp lemon juice
  • 2 eggs
  • to taste sea salt and cracked black pepper
  • 8–10 shaves Gruyere

To fry the perfect egg, always use a non-stick pan; start on high heat and use enough oil to have a thin layer on the entire bottom of the pan. As soon as you crack the egg into the pan, turn the heat down to low and let it cook until the white is set.

For more simple, quick recipes that won't require a never-ending grocery store trip, check out these five recipes that require only 12 ingredients.

Directions 
1. Spread each slice of bread lightly with butter, then toast.
2. Scoop out avocado flesh and place in a bowl with olive oil, salt, and lemon juice. Mash with a fork to make a chunky spread. Divide the spread between the pieces of toast.
3. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Fry eggs, sunny-side up. Season the eggs with sea salt and cracked black pepper.
4. Just before eggs are finished cooking, peel several slices of Gruyere onto them; allow the cheese to melt and crisp.
5. When the eggs are cooked and the cheese has melted, carefully transfer an egg onto each slice of toast.
