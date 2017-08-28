“Sometimes the simplest things are best, and this is a prime example,” says Daniel Humm, James Beard Award-winning chef, and executive chef and co-owner of NYC’s Eleven Madison Park and NoMad, of this breakfast dish. “The freshness of the avocado is really nice against the richness of the egg.” Humm especially likes this dish after training—it’s loaded with protein and good fats.

Avocado Toast with Fried Egg & Gruyere Servings: 2

Prep time: 5 min. | Cook time: 10 min. You'll need 2 ½-inch-thick slices of dark rye bread

to taste butter

1 avocado, halved and pitted

½ tbsp olive oil

¾ tsp kosher salt

1½ tsp lemon juice

2 eggs

to taste sea salt and cracked black pepper

8–10 shaves Gruyere

To fry the perfect egg, always use a non-stick pan; start on high heat and use enough oil to have a thin layer on the entire bottom of the pan. As soon as you crack the egg into the pan, turn the heat down to low and let it cook until the white is set.

