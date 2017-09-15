Baked Asparagus and Eggs

Directions

1. Preheat the broiler to high. Put the butter in a medium-size cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet. Place the skillet under the broiler to melt the butter. Once the butter is melted, add the red pepper flakes, garlic, onion, and asparagus. Place back under the broiler, and cook for about 5 minutes, or until the asparagus is tender but not fully cooked.

2. Push aside the asparagus mixture to make space, and crack the eggs into the skillet. Place back under the broiler, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the whites are cooked through but the yolks are still soft.

3. Remove from the broiler, top with salt and pepper to taste, and the lemon juice. Serve directly from the skillet with crusty bread or divide into individual plates to serve.