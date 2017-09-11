Ravioli isn't exactly known as a healthy dish, but with some smart choices it can actually be fairly healthy. For example, instead of using pasta filled with fatty cheese, this variant uses chicken ravioli with part-skim mozzerella sprinkled on top.
Baked Ravioli Servings: 6
You'll need
- 2 packages chicken ravioli (9 oz. each), such as Buitoni (found in the refrigerated section of your grocery store)
- 2 cups chunky tomato sauce, like Muir Glen
- 1/4 cup grated part-skim mozzarella cheese
- Nonstick cooking spray
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°.
2. Cook pasta according to package directions, but only till it floats to the top of saucepan. Drain.
3. Return pasta to pan, and add tomato sauce, stirring to coat.
4. Pour pasta mixture into a casserole dish coated with nonstick cooking spray. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Bake 15 minutes, until cheese is barely golden.