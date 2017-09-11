Baked Ravioli

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°.

2. Cook pasta according to package directions, but only till it floats to the top of saucepan. Drain.

3. Return pasta to pan, and add tomato sauce, stirring to coat.

4. Pour pasta mixture into a casserole dish coated with nonstick cooking spray. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Bake 15 minutes, until cheese is barely golden.