Chicken is incredibly versatile, and thankfully easy to prepare—combine with balsamic vinegar and a few spices, and you've got an easy dinner go-to. Combine with rice or pasta and a vegetable like kale for a well-rounded dish.

Balsamic Chicken Breast Servings: 2

You'll need 3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 (6oz) chicken breasts

1 tbsp chopped shallots

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp chopped fresh basil

1 tsp sea salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/8 tsp bay leaf powder