Chicken is incredibly versatile, and thankfully easy to prepare—combine with balsamic vinegar and a few spices, and you've got an easy dinner go-to. Combine with rice or pasta and a vegetable like kale for a well-rounded dish.
Balsamic Chicken Breast Servings: 2
You'll need
- 3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 (6oz) chicken breasts
- 1 tbsp chopped shallots
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1 tsp minced garlic
- 1 tsp chopped fresh basil
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 1/8 tsp bay leaf powder
Directions
1. Place a skillet pan over medium heat, then add olive oil. Heat for 30 seconds.
2. Add the chicken breasts. Brown each side.
3. Add the shallots. Cook till shallots are lightly browned.
4. Slowly add the balsamic vinegar.
5. Add the remaining slices. Turn heat to medium-low. Cook for 5-7 minutes.
6. Remove chicken breasts, and serve with veggies and/or clean carbs. Pour the remaining liquid over breasts for added flavor.