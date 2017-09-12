Healthy Recipes

BBQ Chicken Sweet Potato Burgers

These quick and easy burgers are a lot easier on the diet than their beefy counterparts.

Chicken Burger
Calories 221
Protein 21g
Fat 9g
Carbs 14g
Recipe excerpted from The Sweet Potato Diet: The Super Carb-Cycling Program to Lose Up to 12 Pounds in 2 Weeks by Michael Morelli. Copyright © 2017. Available from Da Capo Lifelong Books, an imprint of Perseus Books, LLC, a subsidiary of Hachette Book Group Inc.

BBQ Chicken Sweet Potato Burgers Servings: 4 burgers
Prep time: 10 min.   |   Cook time: 20 min.
You'll need
  • 1 lb ground chicken
  • 1 medium sweet potato, shredded
  • 1 cup spinach,chopped
  • 1 medium sweet potato, sliced thick
Directions 
1. Mix the chicken, shredded sweet potato, and spinach, and form into patties.
2. Grill burgers; cook until thermometer reads 175°.
3. Coat the sliced sweet potatoes with olive or coconut oil, and place on grill until tender, flipping halfway through.
4. Top burger with sweet potato slices or serve on side.
