Healthy Recipes
BBQ Turkey Meatloaf Cups With Mashed Cauliflower
Have you ever tried BBQ turkey on a muffin?
Healthy food doesn’t have to take a century to make. With a little prep and one humble muffin pan, you can make breakfast, lunch, and snack foods in a portable size that are easy to take with you anywhere.
BBQ Turkey Meatloaf Cups With Mashed Cauliflower Servings: 12
You'll need
- meatloaf
- 1 1⁄2 lbs lean ground turkey
- 2 egg whites
- 1⁄2 cup Italian breadcrumbs
- 1⁄2 cup diced onion
- 1⁄2 cup diced green pepper
- 1⁄2 cup diced carrot
- 1⁄2 cup low-sugar tomato ketchup
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 2 tsp minced garlic
- 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1⁄2 tsp salt
- 1⁄2 tsp black pepper
- 1⁄4 cup low-sugar BBQ sauce
- Mashed cauliflower: 1 medium head cauliflower
- Mashed cauliflower: 1⁄4–1⁄2 cup water
- Mashed cauliflower: 1⁄3 cup low-sodium chicken broth
- Mashed cauliflower: 2 tbsp light sour cream
- Mashed cauliflower: 1⁄2 tsp onion powder
- Mashed cauliflower: 1⁄2 tsp garlic powder
- Mashed cauliflower: Salt and pepper, to taste
- Mashed cauliflower: Chopped parsley or chives for garnish
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°, and lightly coat a 12-cup muffin tin with non-stick cooking spray; set aside.
2. In a large bowl, mix all meatloaf ingredients except BBQ sauce with your hands. Once mixture is thoroughly combined, fill each cup with 2oz meatloaf mixture. Brush 2 Tbsp BBQ sauce onto the tops of each cup.
3. Lightly coat a piece of aluminum foil with cooking spray, and cover muffin tin. Bake cups for 15 minutes.
4. Once meatloaf cups are in oven, make cauliflower mash: Cut cauliflower head into small florets. Place florets in a microwave-safe bowl with water, cover with plastic wrap, and microwave for 3 to 5 minutes, or until fork-tender.
5. Place cauliflower in a food processor. Add broth, sour cream, and seasonings, and puree until creamy.
6. Remove meatloaf cups from oven, and remove foil cover; set aside.
7. Scoop mashed cauliflower into a piping bag, and then pipe onto each meatloaf cup.
8. Place meatloaf cups back into the oven, and bake uncovered for an additional 20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165°.
9. Garnish with parsley and/or chives, and drizzle 2 Tbsp BBQ sauce onto the tops. Serve hot along with extra mashed cauliflower.