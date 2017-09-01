BBQ Turkey Meatloaf Cups With Mashed Cauliflower

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°, and lightly coat a 12-cup muffin tin with non-stick cooking spray; set aside.

2. In a large bowl, mix all meatloaf ingredients except BBQ sauce with your hands. Once mixture is thoroughly combined, fill each cup with 2oz meatloaf mixture. Brush 2 Tbsp BBQ sauce onto the tops of each cup.

3. Lightly coat a piece of aluminum foil with cooking spray, and cover muffin tin. Bake cups for 15 minutes.

4. Once meatloaf cups are in oven, make cauliflower mash: Cut cauliflower head into small florets. Place florets in a microwave-safe bowl with water, cover with plastic wrap, and microwave for 3 to 5 minutes, or until fork-tender.

5. Place cauliflower in a food processor. Add broth, sour cream, and seasonings, and puree until creamy.

6. Remove meatloaf cups from oven, and remove foil cover; set aside.

7. Scoop mashed cauliflower into a piping bag, and then pipe onto each meatloaf cup.

8. Place meatloaf cups back into the oven, and bake uncovered for an additional 20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165°.

9. Garnish with parsley and/or chives, and drizzle 2 Tbsp BBQ sauce onto the tops. Serve hot along with extra mashed cauliflower.