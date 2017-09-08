If you want a protein-heavy dish that will make sure you leave satisfied, look no further than chili. Our take on the classic dish adds quinoa to give it a unique texture.
Bean and Quinoa Chili
You'll need
- 1 cup red quinoa, uncooked
- 2 15.5-oz cans red kidney beans
- 2 15.5-oz cans diced, no-salt-added tomatoes
- 2.5 cups water
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, finely chopped
- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced, or more to taste
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 tbsp finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp tomato paste
- 1 tbsp vegetable bouillon
- 1 tbsp lemon or lime juice
- 1 tbsp honey
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- 2 tsp dried oregano
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp ground chipotle powder
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp ground black pepper
Directions
1. Add all ingredients to the slow cooker.
2. Cover, and cook eight to 10 hours on low (or four to five hours on high).
3. Remove bay leaf, and stir well before serving.