Healthy Recipes
Beef Collard Wrap
Bring on the flavor and build muscle with this tasty paleo recipe.
This beef collard wrap recipe can help pack on the protein while boosting overall health. Keep reading down the list of ingredients, stopping at red wine vinegar. To get scientific, it’s an acetic acid that’s created by fermentation, except it has zero calories compared to red wine. This vinegar improves the digestive track by enhancing the absorption of vitamins and minerals more effectively.
Beef Collard Wrap Servings: 4
You'll need
- 2/3 cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 Tbsp prepared horseradish
- 2 Tbsp red wine vinegar or sherry vinegar
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
- 8 large collard leaves
- 1 lb sliced roast beef
- 2 carrots, sliced into matchsticks
- 1 cup sprouts, such as broccoli
Directions
1. Place sun-dried tomatoes, olive oil, 3 Tbsp water, horseradish, vinegar, and pepper in a blender and blend to a chunky mixture.
2. Cut off the firm, white stalks of the collards. Fillet off the thickest parts of the remaining stalks that run down the backside of the leaves.
3. To make one wrap, place two collards head to foot (stalks at opposite ends) and partially overlap the leaves. Apply some of the tomato spread down the center lengthwise, then top with roast beef, carrots, and sprouts.
4. Tightly roll the leaves, beginning from the bottom wider end, tucking in the sides as you go. Cut in half to serve.