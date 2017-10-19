Healthy Recipes
Birthday Cake Batter Protein Bites
OK, these aren't technically bars, but they're still packed with protein.
With only a few ingredients necessary—and no baking needed whatsoever—you can celebrate every day like it's your birthday. Cake, cake, cake, cake, cake.
Birthday Cake Batter Protein Bites Servings: 8-12 bars
You'll need
- 3 Tbsp coconut butter (creamy cashew flavor), softened to a spreadable consistency
- 1 Tbsp coconut flour
- 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 tsp almond extract
- 1 Tbsp water
- 1 tsp almond milk (more or less to achieve desired consistency for rolling into balls)
Photo and recipe credit: Jennifer Williams at FitFluential.
Directions
1. Mix together coconut butter and extracts, plus about a tsp of almond milk.
2. Add in protein powder and coconut flour, mix well until the mixture resembles cookie dough. Because all scoop sizes of protein powder are different, and the consistency of your coconut butter will be slightly different depending on temperature, you may need to add a bit more or less of the almond milk. The key is to get them to the consistency where you can easily roll them into bite-size balls.
3. Once the balls are formed, chill in the refrigerator for at least an hour before eating. Enjoy.