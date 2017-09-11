Healthy Recipes
Bison and Vegetable Stew
This recipe yields rich buffalo meat mixed into a hearty stew.
The key to this bison stew is letting in marinate in the slow cooker with all the vegetables. It will come out impossibly tender, and healthy as well.
Bison and Vegetable Stew Servings: 6
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 420
You'll need
- 1 Ib ground buffalo meat
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 stalks, celery
- 3 tomatoes, chopped (or 1 can stewed tomatoes)
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 Tbsp paprika
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 cup red wine
- 1 14-oz can low-sodium beef broth
- Nonstick cooking spray
Directions
1. Spray a skillet with nonstick cooking spray.
2. Brown buffalo meat in the skillet over medium-high heat until cooked through.
3. Place in a slow cooker along with all other ingredients.
4. Turn cooker on high, and simmer for 6-8 hours.