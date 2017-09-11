The key to this bison stew is letting in marinate in the slow cooker with all the vegetables. It will come out impossibly tender, and healthy as well.

Bison and Vegetable Stew Servings: 6

Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 420 You'll need 1 Ib ground buffalo meat

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 stalks, celery

3 tomatoes, chopped (or 1 can stewed tomatoes)

2 bay leaves

1 Tbsp paprika

1 tsp black pepper

1 cup red wine

1 14-oz can low-sodium beef broth

Nonstick cooking spray