Bison Chili
Low in fat, high in protein, and can feed an entire family: What's not to like?
Chili is well-known as a filling, protein-heavy meal. But how do you add even more protein? Simple: replace beef with bison.
Bison Chili Servings: 6
You'll need
- 1 Ib ground bison
- 1 tsp ground cumin, divided
- 1 tsp ground coriander, divided
- Salt to taste
- 1/2 medium white onion, roughly diced
- 2 tbsp canola oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 28-oz can diced tomatoes
- 1 tbsp chili powder
- 1 9.5-oz can red kidney beans
- 2 cups beef broth
Directions
1. Brown bison in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Season with 1/2 tsp cumin, 1/2 tsp coriander, and a pinch of salt. Once browned, drain in a colander to discard excess fat.
2. In a preheated large soup pot, sauté onions in canola oil for 2 minutes. Add garlic, and sauté for another minute. Next, add browned bison, tomatoes, remaining cumin and coriander, chili powder, kidney beans, and beef broth. Stir.
3. Bring to a boil, and reduce heat to simmer for 1-2 hours.