Bison Chili

Directions

1. Brown bison in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Season with 1/2 tsp cumin, 1/2 tsp coriander, and a pinch of salt. Once browned, drain in a colander to discard excess fat.

2. In a preheated large soup pot, sauté onions in canola oil for 2 minutes. Add garlic, and sauté for another minute. Next, add browned bison, tomatoes, remaining cumin and coriander, chili powder, kidney beans, and beef broth. Stir.

3. Bring to a boil, and reduce heat to simmer for 1-2 hours.